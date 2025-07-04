The FIA has launched into an investigation into an incident involving Williams driver Carlos Sainz during FP2 at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Sainz suffered a spin at the exit of Luffield corner in the early stages of the second free practice session on Friday, narrowly missing the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.

FIA launch Carlos Sainz investigation over British GP incident

After a short time sitting stationary, Sainz got going again directly in front of the approaching Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg.

Sainz is under investigation for ‘driving a car in a manner potentially dangerous to other drivers’.

The driver and a team representative are required to visit the FIA stewards at 1725 local time.

More to follow.

