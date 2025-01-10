Williams have announced that the new FW47 car, driven by Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for the F1 2025 season, will be launched on February 14.

Sainz is gearing up for his first season as a Williams driver, having been forced to make way for seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for F1 2025.

Williams confirm F1 2025 launch date as Carlos Sainz arrives from Ferrari

The Spaniard was informed last winter that his Ferrari contract would not be extended beyond 2024, with Sainz agreeing to join Williams on a multi-year contract.

He arrives at Williams on the back of the most successful season of his career, with victories in Australia and Mexico the highlights of his F1 2024 campaign.

Sainz will partner Albon, who is entering fourth full season with Williams, with team principal James Vowles convinced the Grove-based outfit have one of the strongest driver lineups on the F1 2025 grid.

Carlos Sainz and Williams: A marriage made in heaven?

👉 Carlos Sainz to Williams: Five reasons why surprise F1 2025 move isn’t as crazy as it sounds

👉 How Max Verstappen vs Carlos Sainz tensions resulted in Red Bull sacking spree

F1 will hold its first-ever season-launch event – attended by all 10 teams and 20 drivers – in London next month to celebrate the 75th year of the World Championship.

However, Williams have confirmed that the new FW47 car will be unveiled at Silverstone four days before the O2 Arena-based extravaganza.

The car will be launched with what the team described as a “bespoke one-off livery” before the team’s real colour scheme for F1 2025 is revealed at the season launch in London.

Sainz received his first taste of Williams F1 machinery at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last month, clocking a total of 146 laps and setting the second-fastest lap time behind former Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Williams confirmed in Abu Dhabi that Spanish bank Santander has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the team from F1 2025, having supported Ferrari for most of Sainz’s tenure with the Italian outfit.

Vowles said: “There is a tremendous amount to look forward to for Williams in 2025.

“We have fantastic race drivers in Alex and Carlos, top engineers joining from across the grid and new facilities becoming operational at our Grove HQ.

“As part of our comeback plan, we have been working on our 2025 car for some time and I can’t wait to see it at Silverstone on February 14.

“Everyone in the team is giving everything to get this team back where it belongs as we head towards the major rule changes for 2026. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

Sainz added: “It’s an important time for the team and we are all going to push to bring Williams back to the front of the grid as soon as possible.

“I was very impressed with the team back in Abu Dhabi. After a long year, it was great to watch the motivation and effort that everyone put in at such an important test.

“Thanks to that, we’ve been able to put together a solid plan and we have already started working on it to make sure we are as prepared as possible ahead of the pre-season test and first race.

“We’re not far away from the Silverstone car launch and I can’t wait to see my new ride!

“2025 will be an exciting year and we are fully committed to putting together a strong season. VAMOS!”

Albon said: “Everyone at the factory is working hard to get our car ready for the new season,” Alex Albon explained ahead of his fourth year with the team.

“Launching on February 14 should be a great way to start an important year for us as a team, fighting as hard as we can with both cars from the outset this year and looking forward to opportunities ahead in 2026.

“I can’t wait to see the results of the teamwork and dedication that makes this team so special.”

Williams’ launch announcement comes after the team agreed to release F1 2024 super sub Franco Colapinto, who has been appointed Alpine’s reserve driver for the new season.

With Williams committed to fielding Sainz and Albon for F1 2025, Vowles claimed a move to Alpine represents Colapinto’s “best chance” of securing a full-time seat either later this year or for F1 2026 after an impressive 2024 cameo.

He said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Alpine for Franco to join the team on a multi-year arrangement starting in 2025.

“Over nine memorable races with Williams he clearly showed he is deserving of a place in Formula 1 and we always said we would support him to get one.

“Williams has one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid for 2025 and beyond in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, so we believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco’s best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026.

“The Williams Racing Driver Academy exists to discover and develop the F1 stars of the future which is exactly what it has done in Franco’s case, and builds on our long tradition of giving talented young drivers their break at the top level of motorsport.

“We are proud to have returned Argentina to the F1 grid, want to thank Franco for everything he has brought to the team and look forward to future battles on track.”

Colapinto added: “I want to say a big thanks to Williams Racing and the team partners, who supported me from the moment I joined the Academy and gave me the opportunity of becoming a Formula 1 driver.

“They made my dreams come true and I will always be grateful for that. I’d like to thank the mechanics and all the team members who made a massive effort to put the car on track and give me the opportunity to score points.

“And to the fans, who have been so supportive, you have been there for us in the good times and bad; you are the best.”

Read next: F1 2025 livery predictions: Red Bull grant Verstappen’s wish; McLaren, Hamilton go retro?