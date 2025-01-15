Carlos Sainz reaches new Williams milestone as F1 2025 season approaches

Carlos Sainz has visited Williams’ factory for the first time in 2025, as he gears up for his first season with his new team.

Having taken part in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, Sainz has now taken in a factory visit at Grove as he prepares for his stint as a Williams driver.

Carlos Sainz: ‘First day at Grove!’

After negotiations with multiple teams, Sainz opted to sign for Williams on a multi-year deal after his departure from Ferrari, and was able to offer his feedback on last year’s challenger, the FW46, after taking in a day of testing in Abu Dhabi in December.

Work is already underway on their 2025 car, the FW47, as the Grove-based outfit prepare not just for the year ahead, but for the huge regulation changes coming in the 2026 season.

Sainz posted a photo on his social media channels outside the front door of Williams’ factory with the simple caption: “First day at Grove!”

On Instagram, new team-mate Alex Albon replied: “Welcome to Grove, Carlos! Our coffee is extra smooth” along with an emoji of a cup of coffee to mark the occasion.

Williams are set to launch the FW47 in an individual event on February 14, sporting a one-off colour scheme before all 10 teams reveal their 2025 liveries at the O2 Arena on February 18.

Looking ahead to the car launch, Sainz said: “It’s an important time for the team and we are all going to push to bring Williams back to the front of the grid as soon as possible.

“I was very impressed with the team back in Abu Dhabi. After a long year, it was great to watch the motivation and effort that everyone put in at such an important test.

“Thanks to that, we’ve been able to put together a solid plan and we have already started working on it to make sure we are as prepared as possible ahead of the pre-season test and first race.

“We’re not far away from the Silverstone car launch and I can’t wait to see my new ride!

“2025 will be an exciting year and we are fully committed to putting together a strong season. VAMOS!”

