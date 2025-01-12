Carlos Sainz stated that he can help Williams “fine-tune” certain details moving forward, and declared himself “happy” with his first drive in his new machinery.

Williams released behind-the-scenes video of the Spaniard’s first laps with the team in Abu Dhabi, which included insight into the feedback he offered as he took in the FW46 around Yas Marina.

Carlos Sainz gives first Williams feedback in behind-the-scenes Abu Dhabi footage

Sainz was allowed by Ferrari to take part in post-season testing with his new team after his final race with the Scuderia, sporting plain white overalls as he set the second-quickest time on the day, clocking up 146 laps in the process.

He officially joined the team in January on a multi-year contract to partner Alex Albon, but has already had the chance to take in his new machinery thanks to his test in Abu Dhabi.

While offering detailed feedback to the Williams engineers, Sainz asked to see data from a run to see how that tallied to what he felt inside the car – and whether the two were apart.

When asked if it felt like a different car, Sainz initially replied with a smile and went straight into details: “Completely, it’s crazy. Even the throttle pedal, you feel a bit more through the steering column here.”

Speaking inside the garage in a video released on Williams’ YouTube channel, Sainz explained when discussing the belief he felt a potential ‘delay’ on throttle in his previous run: “Show me some data when you can and I can tell you whether I think it’s too much or not enough.

“I need to see on data what I feel in the car because I think if I can see what I feel, I can help you a lot to fine-tune. We’re talking fine tuning, the last tunes for me were working well.

“With these tools of Franco [Colapinto], you can brake a bit later. I’m happy.”

The footage released by Williams saw Sainz stood over the cockpit as he looked to ensure the seat within his car will be right for him next season, learning the steering wheel he will be using next season, as well as sitting in on his first meetings with the team.

Williams confirmed they will be launching their 2025 car, the FW47, in a one-off colour scheme on February 14, before the all-team F1 2025 livery launch at London’s O2 Arena four days later.

