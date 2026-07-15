Carlos Sainz has the “ability” to go to “a number of other locations” on the F1 grid, but Williams team principal James Vowles is confident that he and Sainz are “aligned” on the Williams project.

Vowles’ comments come after PlanetF1.com revealed at the Barcelona Grand Prix that Sainz has identified Audi as a potential destination for the F1 2027 season. Vowles believes that Williams can demonstrate to Sainz a pathway to clear improvement.

Williams ‘confident’ of proving itself to Carlos Sainz

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Sainz arrived at Williams in 2025. What followed was a season which exceeded expectations. Sainz scored two podiums, while Williams finished P5 in the Constructors’ standings.

The signs were promising going into F1 2026, as a ruleset which Williams had been preparing for well in advance came into force.

But, Williams has suffered a setback in the first-half of F1 2026. The team has not scored in its last three race weekends, Sainz in his most recent four, and the upgrade package introduced at the British Grand Prix did not deliver as hoped.

Multiple sources have indicated that Sainz is eyeing a potential move to Audi, the team which he rejected to join Williams. An outfit with ambitions to move up the grid comparable to those held by Williams, Audi wants to be title challengers by 2030.

Sainz has asked his management to refrain from updating him on driver market matters before the summer break, as his “intentions and priorities” are to continue with the Williams project.

He would then be able to “look at the options” during the respite of the summer pause.

Vowles accepts that Sainz is of the level to generate options outside of Williams, but is confident of proving to the Spaniard that this is still the place to be.

Speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix, Vowles said of Sainz: “He and I talk, not daily, but probably every two days, and I think I’m right in saying he came out and said, ‘This is where he wants to be, this is where he wants his career to be.’

“So he and I are aligned on it.

“Is he frustrated by where we are today? Yes. Being candid, I’m frustrated as well, at the same time.

“What he’s looking for, ‘Do you have the ability to put this in the right perspective, turn it around, add performance at the right rate.’ That’s what we have to demonstrate to him. I’m confident we’ll be able to do this.

“He has the ability to go, not anywhere necessarily on the grid, but to a number of other locations. He wants this to be his, because he wants to put his DNA into it, the same way I do as well, and make it his own.

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“My job in this is just to demonstrate to him some basic elements, which we’re nearly there on.”

After his point-less run continued at Silverstone, Sainz spoke of “serious issues with developing” the Williams FW48. Vowles subsequently confirmed that a review had been launched into the car’s development cycle.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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