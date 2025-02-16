Williams are expected to pull the covers off a brand-new livery at next week’s F1 75 season-launch event in London.

PlanetF1.com understands that teams have been forbidden from revealing their permanent liveries for the F1 2025 season until Tuesday’s official season launch extravaganza at London’s O2 Arena.

Williams set to unveil new livery at F1 75 London launch event?

It resulted in McLaren debuting the new MCL39 car in an orange-and-black camouflage colour scheme at the team’s shakedown at Silverstone on Thursday.

The following day, Williams launched the new FW47 car at the British Grand Prix venue as Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon took to the track.

Williams had promised that the car would be presented in a ‘bespoke one-off livery’ at Silverstone on Friday.

However, eyebrows were raised when the colour scheme of the launch-spec FW47 carried a striking resemblance to the back-and-blue livery used by the team since the start of the 2022 season, with a minor camouflage effect introduced.

With the supposed special livery so close in style to the team’s recent race liveries, it has sparked suggestions that a new colour scheme will be revealed at the upcoming season launch.

It has been indicated that Williams’ race livery for the F1 2025 season will be very different that seen on the launch car at Silverstone, although the positioning of the sponsorship logos on the FW47 is not expected to change.

It comes less than a week after the team confirmed the arrival of Atlassian, the Australian software firm, as the team’s first title sponsor in five years.

Atlassian’s predominant colour scheme is predominantly white with blue accents, the same colours seen on the race overalls of Sainz and Albon.

Williams described the arrangement with Atlassian as ‘the biggest partnership deal’ in the team’s 48-year history, with team principal James Vowles commenting that the signing “will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation.”

In motor racing, title partners of teams are often granted the power to dictate the car’s colour scheme with some of the most recognisable liveries in F1 history a result of major title sponsorship deals.

Williams, for instance, previously competed a predominantly white livery with blue and red stripes during the team’s partnership with Martini between 2014 and 2018.

In a recent podcast appearance, former deputy team principal Claire Williams, the daughter of legendary team founder Frank, revealed that Martini received a furious letter from Ferrari in 2014 after the alcohol brand pulled out of a proposed deal to join Williams.

Ms Williams claimed that Ferrari warned Martini that they would be in the rear-view mirrors of drivers Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen in 2014.

However, Williams went on to outscore Ferrari by 104 points that season as the Scuderia suffered their first winless season since 1993.

She said: “I was really proud that I got that contract at the time, because Martini was about to sign a deal with Ferrari.

“But I think they wanted more than Ferrari was preparedp to offer them.

‘The Ferrari livery is the Ferrari livery and you can’t really play around with it, but at Williams we offered them the full livery of our race car.

“We said: ‘Hey, why don’t you bring back the incredibly iconic Martini stripes and stick them on our car? Look, we’ve prepared here what that could look like – doesn’t it look great?’

‘In the end, most fans agreed that the 2014 livery looked really nice, but Ferrari were pissed off because they thought we’d stolen their sponsorship.

“Ferrari even wrote a letter to Martini saying: ‘We will see you in our rear-view mirrors next season as you are now sponsoring Williams.’

‘And then Williams finished third in the Constructors’ behind Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, ahead of Ferrari, mind you.

“And, yes, of course it went through my head: ‘We didn’t just snatch the title sponsor from under your noses, we beat you.’”

Read next: Williams FW47 uncovered: The significant design clues from Silverstone