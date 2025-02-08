Williams team principal James Vowles said he saw in Carlos Sainz that his “mind switched” as soon as he got into the cockpit for the first time.

Sainz was released by Ferrari early to take part in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi for Williams in December, and the 30-year-old has since taken in his first official factory visit at Grove as he prepares for the new season.

Sainz issued a message to staff at Williams to “be obsessed” with finding every morsel of time possible in 2025, with the team already looking ahead to the 2026 car.

While the team are not currently as competitive as the team he left in Ferrari, based on form in recent seasons, Vowles has set about looking at improving Williams’ infrastructure in order to compete closer to the front again in the coming years.

Sainz had been his top target for a 2025 seat to partner Alex Albon, and in achieving that, the team principal said the Spaniard is already bringing ideas to the table.

“He’s relishing it,” Vowles told Motorsport.com.

“You could see from the moment he jumped in the car in Abu Dhabi, his mind switched. This is where he wants to be, this is what he wants to do, he’s part of our success story. He’s fitting in perfectly.

“He’s a brilliant personality who, with him, brings not only race-winning pedigree but this want and desire for Williams to be successful.

“I was there with him this morning, with Alex and myself, for three, four hours – just talking through plans for the year, what we’ve changed, where we’re going.

“His contributions – as are Alex’s as well – are absolutely key for driving this team forward, because it’s now into a level of detail where you’re starting to chase milliseconds as opposed to the big-ticket items we work for.

“Already in the space of just a few weeks, real positive momentum from ideas, concepts, how we can change, how we can move forward, is coming.”

Williams will unveil their new car, the FW47, in a one-off livery on Friday 14th February, before showing its 2025 colours at London’s O2 Arena four days later.

