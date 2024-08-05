Carlos Sainz’s team had been speaking with Williams for “nearly a year”, even before he learnt of his Ferrari exit, it has been claimed.

Sainz put an end to speculation about his Formula 1 future last week when he confirmed he had signed a multi-year contract with Williams for 2025 and beyond.

Carlos Sainz and Williams has been a long-time coming

Last year Sainz told the guests at a pre-Christmas sponsor event on behalf of Estrella Galicia in Madrid that he wanted to continue with Ferrari, and with a multi-year contract.

“I want to renew and I would like to do it for more than a year,” said the Spaniard. “I feel perfectly valued by Fred and the entire Ferrari family and as a driver, that is your main priority.”

However, a month later when Ferrari confirmed his team-mate Charles Leclerc had signed a fresh extension, there was no mention of Sainz.

Then came the shock announcement that Lewis Hamilton would take Sainz’s seat for the F1 2025 World Championship, the Briton having made the call to leave Mercedes after 12 years with the Brackley squad.

Six months later and after a barrage of speculation, Sainz confirmed his 2025 team when the Spaniard announced he’d be joining Williams on a multi-year deal.

Interestingly, his team was already speaking with Williams team boss James Vowles last year, even before Sainz’s “I want to renew” statement at the Madrid event. His team even visited Williams’ Grove factory.

“The Sainz family have been in talks with Williams for nearly a year now. They were at the factory in Grove before last Christmas and have been in constant contact with Vowles,” claims F1.com’s Lawrence Barretto.

“Sources say contact between Sainz and Vowles has been consistent, to the point where they were messaging daily.

“Sainz believes in his vision, and that Williams offers him the best chance to at best shape his future – and at worst give him a package that, at certain races, will allow him to deliver strong results to keep him in the shop window.

“Vowles has made no secret of his desire to sign Sainz, and has done everything in his power to persuade the Spaniard to sign on the dotted line. At one point in recent weeks, it looked like that chase would be in vain, but Vowles has impressively pulled it back and got his man.”

As is the norm when a driver doesn’t have a firm contract, Sainz also spoke with other teams on the grid, most notably Audi and Alpine.

He, however, chose to pin his colours and his future to the Williams project.

“In Williams, Sainz gets stability and a project that is going places, even if it’s in its infancy,” Barretto added. “Vowles has been putting the building blocks in play for 18 months or so, and there are clear signs behind the scenes that things are going in the right direction.

“The team have gone on a huge recruitment drive, including significantly bolstering the technical team under the leadership of Pat Fry – who joined from Alpine – with the recruitment of Alpine’s former Technical Director Matt Harman.

“They’ve had a long and fruitful relationship with engine supplier Mercedes and will know how to get the very best out of the powertrain, which is expected to be the class leader in 2026 when new rules come into play.

“Owners Dorilton have pumped money in since the day they took over the team, and are committed to keep the resource flowing to take the team back to the glory days when they dominated the sport. Changes are clear – even if they aren’t yet translating into performance on track.”

Williams have scored just four points this season with the team sitting down in P9 in the Constructors’ Championship.

