Carlos Sainz has revealed that he has established a “solid plan” for F1 2025 after being left “very impressed” by Williams at the post-season 2024 test in Abu Dhabi.

Sainz has joined Williams on a multi-year contract from the F1 2025 season, having been forced to make way for seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

What can Carlos Sainz achieve with Williams in F1 2025?

The Spaniard was informed almost a year ago that his Ferrari contract would not be extended beyond 2024, with Sainz responding by producing the most impressive season of his F1 career to date.

Sainz bounced back from appendicitis to win in Australia, before collecting a fourth career victory at the Mexican Grand Prix in October.

Ferrari agreed to an early release to allow Sainz to represent Williams in the post-season test two days after the F1 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Sainz and Williams: A marriage made in heaven?

On his unofficial debut for his new team, Sainz recorded a total of 146 laps and set the second-fastest time of the day behind former team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Sainz made a surprise return to Ferrari the following week for a special ‘farewell test’ at the team’s Fiorano test track alongside his father, the two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr.

Father and son took to the track together behind the wheel of the F1-75 car of 2022, with which Sainz Jr claimed his maiden F1 victory at that year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Williams announced on Thursday that the team’s F1 2025 car, the FW47, will be launched with a special one-off livery at Silverstone on February 14, four days before F1’s first-ever collective season-launch event in London.

Speaking ahead of the car launch, Sainz has revealed that he was left with a positive impression in Abu Dhabi with a “solid plan” in place ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

He said: “It’s an important time for the team and we are all going to push to bring Williams back to the front of the grid as soon as possible.

“I was very impressed with the team back in Abu Dhabi. After a long year, it was great to watch the motivation and effort that everyone put in at such an important test.

“Thanks to that, we’ve been able to put together a solid plan and we have already started working on it to make sure we are as prepared as possible ahead of the pre-season test and first race.

“We’re not far away from the Silverstone car launch and I can’t wait to see my new ride!

“2025 will be an exciting year and we are fully committed to putting together a strong season. Vamos!”

The signing of Sainz is regarded as a major coup for Williams, with team principal James Vowles describing the former Renault and McLaren driver as a “performance machine” after the deal was announced last July.

Vowles told media including PlanetF1.com: “I rate him as one of the top four drivers, if not, at times, the number-two driver on the grid.

“Look at Carlos and look at every team he has been in. They have improved significantly.

“And I get why after spending the last nine months talking to him at least weekly, if not daily, in truth.

“But what I’ve realised with him is that he is a performance machine, he absolutely will do everything it takes within his power to not transform just himself, but the team around him as well at the same time. And that’s powerful.

“That’s worth more than what he can drive the car at…you move the team forward by the same amount.”

Sainz’s arrival at Williams was followed by confirmation that the team have reached a multi-year sponsorship arrangement with Spanish bank Santander.

Santander previously linked up with Sainz at Ferrari, supporting the Scuderia between 2022 and 2024.

Read next: PF1 verdict: Is Alpine’s move for Franco Colapinto unfair on Jack Doohan?