The change Fernando Alonso has made to bring muscle back to ‘maximum’ levels

Fernando Alonso has switched up his diet in order to make up for the muscle loss he has experienced as he has gotten older.

From looking at Alonso, you would be tough-pressed to find any sign that this is the 82nd-oldest driver in F1 history, but as the Spaniard prepares for his 21st season, he has revealed some of the areas he is feeling his age.

One particular area is muscle with the Aston Martin driver suggesting he has had to alter his diet to make up for changes experienced after he reached 35.

Fernando Alonso speaks of body fitness as he nears 43rd birthday

Alonso is still regarded by many as one of the finest drivers on the grid despite being north of 40 and as he looks to win for the first time since 2013, he has revealed how he is keeping his body in pristine condition.

“We always do the same tests, we do the first part in the Alps, in Italy, in the mountains,” he said, as per Spanish newspaper AS. “We have historical data on my body in cardio: one kilometre, five, 10 kilometres, at rest… there are many fat versus muscle tests, reaction tests with lights, gym maximums in terms of weight and so on.

“In some tests, in the last five or six years, a minimum drop in performance was seen, especially in the muscular part, from the age of 35 you start to lose muscle, but this year we have managed to recover it to maximum levels and it has been in partly because of nutrition, which has changed.”

Considering the G forces experienced during a race, a strong muscle composition is vital for an F1 driver and Alonso said it was a balance between that and losing reaction speed.

“We have tried to gain muscle to compensate for the age factor and without losing reaction capacity or resistance in cardio,” he continued. “These are surprising results, very positive, I have trained more calmly and for more time.

“The season ended in November and I had more time to train. It has been a winter with more time for me, in recent years I had marketing activities, I changed teams, I had to do many things at the factory… this year I have had time for myself, to drive other cars, and this has helped me to reach the pre-season in the best state of my life. That encourages me to continue, but I am aware of the sacrifices I make when I give one hundred percent and I also have other curiosities in life to do in the future.”

