Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was forced to cancel a new year’s trip to Antarctica after his boat developed a “technical problem.”

Leclerc endured a frustrating F1 2025 season with Ferrari, suffering a second winless campaign in three years.

Charles Leclerc ‘cancels’ new year plans after ‘technical problem’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The 28-year-old comfortably outscored teammate Lewis Hamilton by 86 points and came away with a total of seven podium finishes and a single pole position, achieved at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Leclerc had a better year away from the track, becoming engaged to his long-term partner Alexandra Saint Mleux.

However, it has emerged that 2025 ended on a sour note for Leclerc, who was forced to cancel a trip to the South Pole.

F1 2026 A crucial season for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2026 grid?

F1 drivers and their partners: Who are the grid currently dating or married to?

Leclerc had intended to hold his new year’s celebrations in Antarctica, but an issue with his boat meant he had to drop his plans at short notice.

In a post to social media to mark the new year, Leclerc said of 2025: “A very good year off the track. A very difficult year on the track.

“Thank you so much to all of you that follows and supports me throughout the ups and downs.

“Count on me to give absolutely everything for 2026 for us to have more wins and success on the track.

“Enjoy the holidays and see you next year.

“(don’t wait for Antarctica pictures – technical problem on the boat means everything was cancelled 3 days ago)”

The post has been ‘liked’ by almost four million accounts at the time of writing, with Hamilton and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly among those to show their support.

Leclerc’s latest misfortune comes as Ferrari’s preparations for the new season intensify.

The Scuderia announced last month that its 2026 car – codenamed Project 678 – will be launched on January 23, three days before the start of F1’s behind-closed-doors test in Barcelona.

Although five days of testing will be held at the Spanish Grand Prix venue across January 26-30, each team will be restricted to just three days of running.

As reported by PlanetF1.com in November, Project 678 is expected to feature a pushrod suspension layout at both the front and rear of the car with Red Bull expected to take the same development route with the new RB22 car.

It is set to be the first Ferrari F1 car to feature a pushrod rear suspension since the F10, driven in competition by Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa, in 2010.

Several teams are expected to turn to a pushrod suspension in 2026, with the move away from ground-effect machinery helping to facilitate the change.

A pushrod suspension is also more favourable in terms of the packaging of the complex new power unit compared to the previous pullrod layout.

Leclerc signed a long-term extension to his Ferrari contract ahead of the 2024 season having originally joined the team in 2019.

Speaking at the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi, however, he warned that the 2026 campaign could have significant ramifications for his future at Maranello.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “It’s tough, but at the same time, I think the whole team is hugely motivated for next year.

“Because it’s such a big change, a huge opportunity to show what Ferrari is capable of and it’s now or never.

“So I really hope that we will start this new era on the right foot, because it’s important for the four years after.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Christian Horner ‘went through fire for me’ as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull sack