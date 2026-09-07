Charles Leclerc has revealed that he will need “additional checks” before he can be cleared to race in Madrid after briefly losing clear vision in his right eye when he crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix.

Leclerc recorded a DNF at Ferrari’s home race when he crashed at Parabolica on the second lap of the Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc reveals further checks needed before Madrid race

Fighting to stay ahead of Oscar Piastri after losing third place to Max Verstappen, Leclerc lost control of his SF-26 on acceleration through the Parabolica corner.

He spun off the track and through the gravel at high speed before slamming into the tyre barrier in a 60G impact.

Leclerc climbed unaided from his Ferrari before sitting down under an umbrella at a marshal station.

Clearly in discomfort and with the crash having triggered the G-Force light, he was attended to by FIA doctor Ian Roberts before being taken to the track’s medical centre.

Leclerc was released a short while later, having escaped without serious injury.

“The neck was okay, it was just the vision a little bit at first,” Leclerc told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

“The right eye was not showing me great vision, but now it’s all good.

“That’s the thing I was most worried of getting off the car.

“Then after that everything, a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash like this, so nothing more.”

The Ferrari driver is due to undergo further checks as a precautionary measure.

“I think I’ll have quite a few additional checks that we still have to do on my side, probably tonight and tomorrow, to make sure that I’ll be fully fine for Madrid,” he revealed.

“It should be the case, but better be safe than sorry.”

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Leclerc was asked about the events that led up to his DNF and whether going off line to defend against Piastri had led to his crash.

“I wouldn’t say that this is the issue,” he said. “I think from Lap 1 to Lap 2, I had a bit of a difference in power delivery.

“We’ll look into it, but yeah, I don’t want to comment too much before checking the data and confirm it.”

But whatever the cause, it was a disappointing end to Leclerc’s Italian Grand Prix.

“This is obviously the biggest race of the year for the team, and a lot of fans here cheering for you,” he said.

“Yeah, it’s very frustrating, but it’s the way it’s the way it is now. I cannot change the results.

“I’ll have to look forward and hopefully bounce back in Madrid.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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