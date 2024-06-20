Max Verstappen labelled ‘aggressive’ by Charles Leclerc in telling one-word review

Charles Leclerc explained why “aggressive” is his word of choice for his on-track rival and three-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

While over the years we have seen flashes of the thrilling battles on offer when Verstappen and Leclerc go head-to-head on the track, such as in the early rounds of 2022, a title tussle is yet to materialise between the pair, though F1 2024 may offer a potential opening if Leclerc and Ferrari can tap back into their Monaco form.

Charles Leclerc says ‘aggressive’ Max Verstappen goes for any gap

And Leclerc, when speaking with La Stampa, revealed “aggressive” as his word of choice for Verstappen, as he does not hesitate to go for a gap when he sees one.

In relation to Verstappen, Leclerc said: “Aggressive. He’s more like: ‘if there’s space I’ll just go there’.”

That is how he sees Verstappen, but how would Leclerc describe himself as a racer?

“I’m fast too. And intuitive: in certain moments I drive a lot with intuition, especially in qualifying, it’s something that characterises me,” he responded.

“I go to sleep and wake up every morning with the fixed thought of winning, second and third place don’t interest me, but I don’t compare myself much to others.

“I did it more in the past but then I realised that the best thing is to focus on yourself and also work on the things that aren’t going well, I always do that.”

Leclerc’s name often crops up with the likes of Lando Norris when it comes to picking future world champions from the current grid, Verstappen himself recently tipping those two for title success down the line.

And while Leclerc could not give a definitive target date upon being asked when he will win his first World Championship, he did state his belief that “no one has improved as much as us” over the last seven to eight months.

Ferrari has scored two victories so far in F1 2024, via Carlos Sainz in Australia and Leclerc at his home race in Monaco.

“In the last 7-8 months no one has improved as much as us, but it also depends on the others. I believe it,” said Leclerc.

“We have a chance among the manufacturers. And among the Drivers’ I will push until the end.”

Asked what he would be willing to give up to realise his title dream, Leclerc replied: “Absolutely everything. Anything, because winning the World Championship and doing it with Ferrari is my life’s goal.”

Optimism surrounds Ferrari under the leadership of team principal Frederic Vasseur, with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton joining the Scuderia’s push to return to the Formula 1 summit next season.

And now into his sixth season with Ferrari, Leclerc assured that he has no timeframe in mind over how long he is willing to wait at Ferrari for a title push.

“As much time as it takes,” he confirmed.

“This is the team that made me dream as a child and believed in me when I was young. I will do everything to make it happen as soon as possible.”

Leclerc sits P2 in the Drivers’ Championship heading into the Spanish Grand Prix, 56 points behind Verstappen out front.

