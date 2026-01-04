Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Charles Leclerc cancelling his first plans for 2026 after suffering a “technical problem” with his boat as Cadillac lays the ground for a new driver announcement.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Charles Leclerc ‘cancels’ Antarctica trip after ‘technical problem’

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was forced to cancel a new year’s trip to Antarctica after his boat developed a “technical problem.”

Leclerc had hoped to spend his new year’s celebrations on the South Pole, but was forced to cancel his plans.

The 28-year-old is preparing for his eighth full season as a Ferrari driver in 2026.

Read more: Charles Leclerc forced to ‘cancel’ new year plans as ‘technical problem’ emerges

Zhou Guanyu set to join Cadillac F1 as reserve driver

Rumours that Zhou Guanyu is to become Cadillac’s F1 2026 reserve driver have entered overdrive after the team issued a cryptic post on social media.

Zhou parted company with Ferrari at the end of 2025 after spending last season as the team’s reserve option.

The Chinese driver is managed by Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon.

Read more: Cadillac teases imminent driver announcement with cryptic social media post

Haas boss refuses to rule out Yuki Tsunoda move for F1 2027

Ayao Komatsu, the Haas team principal, has refused to rule out a move for Red Bull reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda for the F1 2027 season.

Tsunoda was demoted to a reserve role by Red Bull at the end of 2025 after a challenging season as Max Verstappen’s teammate.

Haas was previously rumoured to be interested in Tsunoda in 2024 before signing Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda lifeline? Team boss grilled on F1 2027 move after Red Bull decision

Oliver Bearman criticises ‘scum of the earth’ trolls over Antonelli abuse

Haas driver Oliver Bearman has branded online trolls the “scum of the earth” after Andrea Kimi Antonelli was abused in the closing weeks of the F1 2025 season.

Antonelli was sent death threats in the aftermath of the Qatar Grand Prix, which handed two extra points to Lando Norris in his title battle with Max Verstappen,

The Mercedes driver went on to apologise to Verstappen after Norris secured the championship in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Drivers hit out at ‘scum of the earth’ online abuse following Kimi Antonelli incident

Pierre Gasly: Light at the end of the tunnel for Alpine

Pierre Gasly has described the 2025 season as a “very long tunnel” with the rules changes for 2026 offering “light” to the Enstone team.

Alpine finished bottom of the 2025 constructors’ standings with just 22 points, trailing ninth-placed Sauber by 48.

The team has swapped Renault power for Mercedes for 2026.

Read more: Pierre Gasly admits ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for Alpine in F1 2026