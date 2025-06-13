The red flag was shown early in first practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with Charles Leclerc ending up in the barriers.

A mistake from the Monegasque driver saw him hit the barriers at Turn 3, resulting in the first practice session being temporarily stopped.

Charles Leclerc hits the barriers in FP1

15 minutes into the first practice session, Leclerc appeared to misjudge his braking into Turn 3 and carried too much speed into the medium-speed right-hander.

Locking up his right front brake as he tried to slow, Leclerc skated across the grass as he tried to resume the track but, with a tyre barrier jutting out, clipped it with the left side of his Ferrari and bounced off them.

Leclerc had been pushing hard, having put in the fastest time of the session at the time with a 1:13.885 on the soft compound Pirellis.

He was uninjured in the crash, taking to team radio to apologise for his error.

The session was red-flagged for almost 10 minutes while the car was recovered from the circuit and the barriers checked.

In the first 30 minutes of track time, Leclerc wasn’t the only driver to struggle for grip, with Mercedes’ George Russell and McLaren’s Lando Norris both sliding off onto the grass, Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli locking up into Turn 5, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto spinning at Turn 2, and Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton spinning at the hairpin.

