Charles Leclerc crashes out of FP1 in nightmare start to Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc’s first laps behind the wheel since his victory in Monza began badly as he crashed into the wall halfway through the first practice session.

The Monégasque caused planet of damage to the front of his SF-24 after losing control at Turn 15 and going into the barrier.

Charles Leclerc begins badly with crash in FP1

Leclerc lost control at before telling race engineer Bryan Bozzi it was the dirt on the outside of the track to blame.

The damage was mainly confined to the front of his Ferrari with the right tyre facing the wrong direction but the team should be able to get it back into one piece for the start of FP2 at 5pm local time.

Leclerc was not the only driver to have issues in the opening session with Esteban Ocon unable to set a lap due to a PU issue in his Alpine.

Earlier, a red flag had been flown as a marshal ran onto the circuit to clear a piece of debris before it got stuck under someone’s car.

Soon after there was another crash with Franco Colapinto colliding with the wall on the exit of Turn 4.

Charles Leclerc reacts to Adrian Newey Aston Martin move

Baku is the first time the drivers have been in front of the microphone since Adrian Newey’s long-rumoured move to Aston Martin was confirmed and considering Ferrari were the team most heavily linked with the designer at one point, Leclerc was asked if he was disappointed not to be working with the 65-year-old.

“Let’s say, I am not disappointed. I would be disappointed if we didn’t try, or didn’t speak with Adrian,” he told Sky Sports.

“We spoke with Adrian as a team. At the end, he made his choice and I completely respect his choice of going somewhere else.

“At Ferrari we have always valued the group more than one individual.

“Of course, Adrian Newey is Adrian Newey and he is incredible for everything he has achieved.

“But we have incredible individuals in Ferrari. I believe in the group. I am sure we have the right group to come back to the top.

“But, again, I respect Adrian’s decision. He will be working alongside one of his favourite drivers, Fernando Alonso.

“I wish him the best but I hope Ferrari comes out on top.”