Ferrari will not throw in the towel on F1 2025, at least not before they know the impact the FIA’s Spanish TD will have on performance, says Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari has endured a difficult start to the new campaign with the SF-25 car lacking in more than just qualifying pace.

Will Charles Leclerc and Ferrari give up on F1 2025?

Although that has, according to Lewis Hamilton, been the “big weakness this year”, it is by no means the only issue.

The car’s pace is underwhelming, especially in slow-speed corners, it is peaky in ride-height, too sensitive to set-up changes, and it struggles to bring the tyres into the right temperature window.

It has meant that after seven races, almost a third of the way into the F1 2025 championship, Ferrari are a distant fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, 165 points down on McLaren, while Leclerc, their best-placed driver, is 85 points behind Oscar Piastri.

Barring a miraculous turnaround in form, it’s fair to say that Ferrari are all but mathematically out of the championship fight.

Leclerc, though, is not giving up on that miracle.

This weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix marks the final race before the FIA’s revised technical directive, TD018, governing the flexibility of the cars’ front wings, comes into play.

It’s a key battleground that could have a huge impact on the season’s pecking order.

And until they know exactly how that will play out, Leclerc says Ferrari will not even consider giving up on the 2025 season, even if it means more time to focus 100 per cent on 2026 and its all-new cars.

“No, we definitely don’t want to give up now” the Monegasque driver told the media, including PlanetF1.com. “It’s still kind of early.

“I mean, we’re getting to mid-season soon, but we cannot afford to give up now. We’ve seen last year the situation changed a lot since when McLaren brought those upgrades.

“I believe that in Barcelona will be another very important point of the season with this new regulation on the front wings, and then we’ll see whether it benefits us or not.

“Then we’ll have to make the decision – probably Fred will have to make the decision – whether it’s the right time to move on and prepare next season, that is going to be super, super important for everyone to be starting on the right foot.

“What is wrong with the car? I wish I knew. What’s in the pipeline? We’ve got quite a few things, but I cannot give any timelines. And the timelines keep changing because the team is pushing a lot to bring them as early as possible.

“There are things, but whether it’s going to be enough to close the gap – I hope so. But to be in front and fighting for wins, I’m not sure yet.”

Hamilton, however, says Ferrari are running out of time to save their championship.

“It’s getting late and we’re running out of time,” he said. “But for me, it is a foundation year, getting to grips with the team and helping make changes that are needed to navigate to long-term success.

“We need a faster car and I have all the faith and belief we can do it.”

