While Charles Leclerc expects to “learn” from future Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, he also warned that he is motivated to “show what I’m able to do” against Formula 1’s most successful driver.

As part of what turned out to be a hectic off-season, Hamilton announced that the dream move to Ferrari would at last become a reality in 2025, as he now navigates his way through a final season with Mercedes, the team with which he has won six of his seven World Championships.

Charles Leclerc up for ‘exciting’ Lewis Hamilton ‘challenge’

Ferrari were busy ahead of the F1 2024 campaign with contract renewals, Leclerc securing a new multi-year deal, though the team chose to sign Hamilton over retaining Sainz, Leclerc admitting this was a possibility he knew was there a few months ahead of confirmation.

Asked by Fox Sports whether the Hamilton bombshell came as a shock or if he was given the heads-up by Ferrari, Leclerc replied: “I knew it since quite a few months that it was a possibility that it was on the table.

“Obviously then, it was still a surprise to learn that there was opportunities of this happening.

“But still, I mean, I’ve had a really amazing relationship with Carlos. We have had amazing years together, more difficult years also together as a team because the performance was not exactly where we wanted, but we have been working extremely well together and we are looking forward to this last year together in order to end that in the best way possible.

“And then obviously Lewis will be joining the team, which is an amazing challenge for me, because he’s the most successful driver in F1 history. And it’s going to be great to have him as a team-mate.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

Your questions answered: All you need to know about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

However, when put to him that this will be an opportunity to learn from the driver with the most wins, poles, podiums and joint-most titles in F1 history, Leclerc pointed out that there is also another side to this.

Rather than simply being a sponge and soaking up lessons from Hamilton, Leclerc knows exactly what it will do for his reputation if he is able to take the fight to Hamilton, which is what he intends on doing.

“Of course I will learn from Lewis,” said Leclerc, “it’s also an opportunity for me to show what I’m able to do, which I take it as an exciting challenge.

“And yeah, I think it’s going to be great.”

It has been a case of mixed fortunes for Leclerc and Hamilton at the start of F1 2024, Leclerc twice making the podium in the opening three rounds, while Hamilton is yet to finish higher than P7.

Read next: David Croft rules out one driver named as Mercedes 2025 contender by Toto Wolff