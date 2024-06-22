Charles Leclerc denied that he crashed into Lando Norris on purpose during FP3 and explained it was a “misunderstanding.”

The two drivers came together at the end of what was an unusually heated final practice session with Leclerc appearing to touch Norris on purpose but the Ferrari driver has denied it was intentional.

Charles Leclerc explains Lando Norris FP3 contact

Leclerc escaped with a reprimand by the stewards meaning he will start P5 in Barcelona but when asked for his version of events by PlanetF1.com, the Monegasque said it was a “misunderstanding” more than something malicious.

“My version is very simple,” he said. “Lando exited the pit lane and I was behind on a push lap then when he aborted I also aborted it.

“I braked to be alongside him and I misjudged it. On the right I didn’t want to impede either the cars behind and so I was a bit in the middle by being frustrated and looking in a mirror to try not to impede and we collided but it was a misunderstanding more than anything.”

Leclerc was then further pressed as to whether he made the move out of frustration but said he would never do that, especially in FP3 with limited time until quali.

“You’re always frustrated when you do that but you never want to touch,” he said. “Obviously in FP3, that’s the last thing you want to do, to damage the car, my car first of all, because I’ve got qualifying right after so it’s never the goal.”

Leclerc will start two rows behind pole sitter Norris and admitted the team is “further away than what we had anticipated.”

“I’ve had a very difficult time until FP3,” he explained. “FP2 was extremely difficult for me, FP1 we had the old package, we had to compare between the two cars, which was needed.

“Today, we changed basically, not everything, but lots of things in the car and FP3, I felt straightaway, much more at ease. However, the pace is just not there.

“I’m happy in a way with the progress, with the feeling that I’ve had from yesterday to today, which I think will pay off in the race. I’m not happy with and I’m disappointed with the pace of the car today in qualifying because we are further away than what we had anticipated.”

