Following recent speculation, Charles Leclerc has committed his future to Ferrari by signing a multi-year deal with the Italian outfit.

Leclerc was one of 14 drivers heading into the final year of his deal but even if there were other parties rumoured to be interested in acquiring his signature, he only ever seemed likely to stay at Maranello.

As for how long that stay will be, we are none the wiser with Ferrari declining to reveal just how long the new contract is.

Leclerc’s future was top of the agenda for Ferrari with one of Formula 1’s hottest prospects heading into the final season of the deal he signed in 2019.

But given his stated love of the team, it always seemed as if Leclerc was set for a Ferrari stay and he has confirmed he will be in red for “several more seasons to come.”

He said: “I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come. To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Ste. Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars.

“This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years. However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race.

“My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy.”

It will be welcome news for team principal Fred Vasseur who was always eager to extend the Monegasque’s contract.

“Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the Prancing Horse emblem on his race suit,” Vasseur said.

“His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration.

“We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race. We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals.”

