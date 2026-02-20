Charles Leclerc wrestled the Ferrari SF-26 at times to an impressive P1 on the final day of F1 Testing in Bahrain.

Leclerc set an untouchable pace on Day 3 in Bahrain, his 1:31.992 proving the benchmark by nine tenths of a second. However, the likes of Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and George Russell did not take a final, qualy run shot at Leclerc. Aston Martin meanwhile completed just six laps all day, as Honda battery and spare engine parts issues bit.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari end Bahrain F1 Testing on top

After Lance Stroll was restricted to just two laps in the morning – due to the Honda battery issues which flared up on Thursday, and a lack of spare engine parts – it was confirmed that Aston Martin’s final day of running would be “compromised” and consist of very short stints, and breaks to analyse the data.

Stroll came back out on track shortly after the light went green to begin the final session of Bahrain testing. With two more laps completed, he returned to the garage, and ventured out again after a brief pause, in-line with the team’s new schedule.

Two laps at a time was the emerging pattern.

Mercedes was also looking to make up for some lost time, after Kimi Antonelli came to a halt during the morning, a session topped by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Russell was on track half an hour in, taking over from Antonelli at the wheel of the Mercedes W17.

Into the second hour and Leclerc was shaving time off his morning benchmark. Finding another six hundredths on the C3 tyres, he improved to a 1:33.629.

Russell was busy launching an overtake attempt on Pierre Gasly’s Alpine into Turn 1. Gasly was having none of that. He retained his track position out of the chicane and up to Turn 4, where Russell seemingly ran out of energy.

It was an interesting preview of how wheel-to-wheel combat could look in F1 2026.

With two hours and 20 left on the clock in Bahrain, we were yet to see Norris take to the track in the McLaren. The team had reportedly spotted a technical issue during the lunch break, and was taking its time on resolving that matter.

Red Bull had been testing different front wings and brakes on the RB22, with Max Verstappen now at the wheel. A 1:34.315 elevated Verstappen to third, just under seven-tenths back from Leclerc.

Aston Martin, meanwhile, confirmed that its running for the day was over after six laps.

Team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa had assured that Aston Martin has plenty of data, and knows where the AMR26 requires improvement. Nonetheless, it was a bitter end to a very challenging Bahrain test for Aston Martin.

Norris emerged from the McLaren garage with just under two hours to go. Leclerc had just reached a century of laps, and improved his P1 time to a 1:33.162.

Norris put in a couple of installation laps, before returning to the pit lane as McLaren wheeled car and driver back into the garage.

There was a snap and slide out of Turn 11 for Leclerc, plus a lock-up and trip into the T1 run-off, as he continued to push that Ferrari, his confidence clearly building in a car which has impressed across Bahrain testing.

Verstappen and Norris broke into the 1:33s. Seven tenths back, Verstappen was the closest challenger to Leclerc’s time with 90 minutes remaining in the day.

Norris was on a stronger lap, but a wide moment at T11 caused the reigning World Champion to abort, and return to the pit lane.

Verstappen’s next push on the C3s yielded a purple first sector, as he improved to a 1:33.6. Norris soon popped into second, two-tenths off Leclerc, who was preparing for his own qualifying simulation.

With new C3 tyres bolted on, Leclerc waved the hand of frustration as he wrestled multiple snaps at T11, knowing that he was on a better lap as he was forced to back out.

Leclerc was wrestling that Ferrari again now on C4s, and unlocked another three and a half tenths. The new time to chase was a 1:32.297 in the final 40 minutes of Bahrain testing.

Norris had popped on a set of C2s, suggesting that a fresh attack on Leclerc’s P1 status was not the priority.

Verstappen had plumped for the prototype tyre, while Leclerc unlocked another three tenths.

With another new set of C4s, Leclerc set a purple final sector, but could not further improve on his 1:31.992. For reference, Carlos Sainz’s 1:29.348, set on C3s, was the fastest time of Bahrain testing in 2025, the final year of the ground effect cars.

The usual systems tests brought Day 3 in Bahrain, and F1 Testing in 2026, to a close.

With team personnel glued to the pit fence for the final practice start, Leclerc again gave Ferrari an impressive launch from second in line, sending Russell defensive into T1. But, it looked like progress again from Ferrari’s rivals.

Full Bahrain F1 Testing day 3 timesheet

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.992, 132 laps

2. Lando Norris McLaren 1:32.871, 47

3. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.109, 65

4. George Russell Mercedes 1:33.197, 82

5. Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:33.421, 118

6. Oliver Bearman Haas 1:33.487, 88

7. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:33.755, 71

8. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:33.916, 49

9. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:34.149, 165

10. Carlos Sainz Williams 1:34.342, 141

11. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:34.352, 66

12. Esteban Ocon Haas 1:34.494, 82

13. Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:34.511, 59

14. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:35.290, 38

15. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:36.019, 64

16. Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:40.842, 61

17. Lance Stroll Aston Martin NO TIME, 6

