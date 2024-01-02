Charles Leclerc adds stunning new £565,000 personalised Ferrari to his collection

Charles Leclerc has added another road-going Ferrari to his growing collection, having been spotted in an 812 Competizione Aperta.

The Ferrari driver was seen in his new car pulling up outside the Casino de Monte-Carlo, with fan footage and photos quickly circulating of the top-line Prancing Horse model.

The 812 Competizione Aperta is one of the most expensive Ferrari models currently available, with only 599 of them reportedly produced at a cost of €650,000 (£565,000) each.

Charles Leclerc spotted in stunning new personalised Ferrari

What marks out Leclerc’s new model compared to the others, however, is its bespoke personalisation for him – which is likely to send the €650,000 price tag much, much higher if he ever comes to sell it one day as a one-of-a-kind car.

Much like a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider in his current Ferrari collection that has proven immensely popular with fans, his convertible 812 Competizione Aperta features ’16’ decals on the car, to denote his Formula 1 race number.

The car is also finished in a matte white paint, with Leclerc having posed for photos with fans in Monaco when getting in and out of the car recently.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: Charles Leclerc’s amazing Ferrari supercar collection

Zak Brown’s amazing car collection: The legendary machines owned by the McLaren team boss

In terms of what is underneath the bonnet, the 812 Competizione Aperta produces 819bhp from its 6.5-litre V12 engine, and can rev all the way up to 9,500rpm.

It costs more than twice the price of an 812 Superfast, the 2020 model on which the car is originally based, with Ferrari claiming the Aperta “is a tribute to the glorious tradition of discoveries of the Prancing Horse and takes the specific features of the 812 Superfast to a new level.”

Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz also has an 812 Competizione, though he is said to have opted for the coupé model, which was limited to a 999-car production run.

Read next: Michael Schumacher: Alternative F1 career timeline predicted without life-changing accident