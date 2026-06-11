Charles Leclerc has confirmed that he will make changes to the brakes on his Ferrari from this weekend’s Barcelona GP after struggling in recent races.

Leclerc blamed his brakes after crashing out of a podium position at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, and will this weekend swap suppliers for key elements of the braking system.

Charles Leclerc explains Ferrari brakes switch for Barcelona GP

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While Ferrari is backed by Brembo, Leclerc is poised to swap to Carbone Industries brake pads and discs for this weekend’s Barcelona Grand Prix.

It follows a similar move made by Hamilton at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“I think it’s clear now that we are probably going to change a little bit the configuration,” Leclerc told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media on Thursday.

“How much it will change? I still have to test it and to see how much it will change.

“I don’t expect a revolution, however. In some particular cases I expect it to be easier to manage, but then we’ll obviously see.”

PlanetF1.com reported on Wednesday that Leclerc was set to make the change, with spy shots of the Monegasque driver’s car emerging from pit lane at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“I changed my brakes in Japan,” Hamilton confirmed when asked about his configuration by PlanetF1.com.

“It’s been something that I’d asked for a long time ago.

“I look at every element of what we have and look to see how we can make it better.

“Ultimately, it’s down to driver preparation, preference, and feel.

“Both of us tested the option that I’m racing, and Charles didn’t want it.

“In the end, he chose the one he’s on, and now he’s changed his mind.”

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Following his Monaco retirement, Leclerc bemoaned his “f***king brakes” over team radio, having previously described them as “extremely inconsistent” and that he was “struggling massively”.

He added post-race that three of his four brakes were not working, with only the front-left operating as it should.

That prompted a response from Brembo, which branded Leclerc’s comments as “premature” after noting its five-decade relationship with Ferrari.

“In cases such as this, it is necessary to examine the telemetry data together with the team’s engineers in order to accurately determine the origin of the incident.”

Nonetheless, Leclerc will switch to Carbone Industries pads and discs this weekend after revealing Ferrari initially split the drivers’ brake configurations.

“It was a decision that we made as a team to kind of have the cars split,” he explained.

“And the last two weekends have been more difficult than what I initially anticipated, and now we’ll go in the direction of Lewis.”

Asked what he’s looking for with the change, he added: “I think generally, it’s just you want consistency. That’s all I need.”

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