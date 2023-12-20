A Ferrari driver on the track, it also makes sense for Charles Leclerc to have multiple Prancing Horse models in his private garage.

The Scuderia driver has several different Ferrari cars that he owns, including one custom model which has become a particular fan favourite on social media.

There is more beyond that however, with Leclerc owning more than just what is from Maranello in his reported collection, so let’s take a look.

Which Ferrari models does Charles Leclerc own?

Ferrari SF90 Stradale (pictured)

The first ever hybrid Ferrari, the SF90 Stradale was launched to celebrate 90 years of the Ferrari brand and its 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds shows that it is no slouch, to say the least.

Its 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 produces 769bhp, but with the combination of the electric motor inside the car as well, it is capable of 986 horsepower.

Launched in 2019 along with the F1 car of the same name, ‘Stradale’ means ‘road’, to denote the car as having Formula 1 levels of power but road legally.

Ferrari 488 Pista Spider

Leclerc’s stunning custom Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is a sight to behold, with its black paint job complemented by red and white stripes down the middle to denote the Monégasque flag.

A ’16’ decal sticker is also on the car in honour of his race number, and is also one of the most valuable cars he owns. Standard 488 Pista models retail for around £270,000, though with the custom nature of this car, its value is undoubtedly much higher.

For some technical details, a Ferrari 488 Pista can reach top speeds of 211mph and take drivers from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds, with a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine that produces a whopping 710 (prancing) horsepower.

Ferrari Roma

A Ferrari grand tourer, the Roma is a touch more ‘relaxed’ than Leclerc’s other models – though it still produces more than 600 horsepower.

Finished in black, Leclerc has been spotted driving it to Maranello in the past.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Another GT car, the 812 Superfast lives up to its name by pumping out upwards of 800bhp from its 6.5L V12 engine, which according to Ferrari’s own calculations upon its release in 2018 was the most powerful naturally aspirated car ever made.

Leclerc was also rumoured to own an 812 Competizione with the same colours as his 488 Pista Spider, with images of one circulating on social media, but he replied to a fan and confirmed that the car was not his.

Ferrari SF90 (2019)

If that sounds like the Formula 1 car, that’s because it is. It is also claimed by CarHP.com that Leclerc owns the 2019 chassis that powered him to his first ever Grand Prix victory for Ferrari at the Belgian Grand Prix, with it naturally holding a special place in his heart.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Lewis Hamilton car collection: Take a closer look at his incredible private garage

Zak Brown car collection: The legendary machines owned by the McLaren boss

Which non-Ferrari cars does Charles Leclerc have in his private garage?

Away from the Prancing Horse, Leclerc is also reported to own multiple other cars in his day-to-day garage, including a Land Rover Discovery, a Rolls Royce Wraith, a Bugatti Chiron, a Jaguar XF and a McLaren GT.

Read next: Toto Wolff car collection: Check out the huge garage of the Mercedes F1 boss