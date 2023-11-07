Potential twist emerges in Charles Leclerc’s future at Ferrari – report

A report from Italy has claimed that the first mission for Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is to “convince” Charles Leclerc to stay at the team, as there would be “no lack of offers” for his services from elsewhere.

Both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have their current deals with the Scuderia end at the end of next year, and Sainz has stated that talks over a new deal for himself will begin once the season ends.

As for Leclerc, he has stated in public on numerous occasions that Ferrari is his home and his number one priority is to become World Champion in red, but his latest crash at the weekend will only have added to his “doubts” about their championship potential in future.

Report: ‘There would be no lack of offers for Charles Leclerc in 2024’

Italian outlet Corriere della Sera has written that the Ferrari driver, who signed the Scuderia’s longest ever contract extension back in 2019, has spoken of his concerns that the team will not be able to be World Championship contenders if he pens new terms beyond the end of next year.

Leclerc has suffered a string of unreliability issues since the start of this season, with the latest coming at Interlagos as he was sent spinning into the wall on the formation lap due to a hydraulic problem.

He currently trails Sainz in the Drivers’ standings, with runaway leader Max Verstappen having won all but three of the races in 2023 so far.

The report also claims initial discussions between Leclerc and Ferrari have now taken place over a new deal, but team principal Vasseur could have work to do to convince him to stay a Ferrari driver beyond the end of next year.

“Charles will have dispelled his anger, but not his doubts, which he confided to an inner circle, about his chances of becoming World Champion with Ferrari in the near future,” the report claims.

“The Monégasque feels he is ready to fight for the World Championship – he proved it last year at the start of the championship in a competitive car – but his confidence in the relaunch project led by Fred Vasseur must be fuelled by concrete signs.

“2024 will be the year of truth for Vasseur – even he confidentially vented that he had no people up to scratch around him – the first mission is to convince Leclerc. With facts. There would be no lack of offers for the Monégasque, losing him would be another defeat.”

