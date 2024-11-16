Charles Leclerc revealed a handy job perk at Ferrari which he and Lewis Hamilton may be able to take advantage of, saying if he asks to drive a particular car, “then Ferrari would make it happen.”

Leclerc has been a Ferrari driver since 2019 having risen through the Scuderia’s driver academy, with Hamilton set to join him next year after a 12-season stint at Mercedes that saw him win six of his seven World Championships to date.

Charles Leclerc reveals Ferrari job perk ahead of Lewis Hamilton arrival

Speaking candidly about what he and Ferrari are able to do together, Leclerc was asked about whether he is able to drive any Ferrari he wants, given the opportunity.

The Monégasque driver said this would be the case in what he admitted is a “very special” part of being a Ferrari driver, which host Tom Clarkson added is a part of the role Hamilton will have to look forward to when he arrives at Maranello next season.

“Well, I’m pretty sure that if I ask, ‘I would like to drive this car’, then Ferrari would make it happen,” Leclerc told the Box Box Box podcast.

“So this is obviously very, very special, whatever car, whichever year – yeah, Ferrari can make it happen.”

Hamilton will be arriving at Ferrari in place of Williams-bound Carlos Sainz next season, who it was confirmed will be taking part in post-season testing for the Grove-based team in Abu Dhabi.

How has Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move shaken up Formula 1?

Leclerc admits he has had a “very special relationship” while working with Sainz, but is excited at the prospect of matching up against Formula 1’s most statistically successful driver.

“Well, I don’t know yet, he didn’t join the team yet, but for sure, it’s going to be very special,” Leclerc replied when asked how different life will be with Hamilton as his team-mate.

“We’ve always had a very special relationship with Carlos, and we have worked extremely well together. But looking forward, Lewis is obviously a seven times World Champion, the most successful driver in Formula 1 ever, so it’s going to be a big challenge for me, but I’m really looking forward to it.

“On one side, I will be able to learn from Lewis in the same car as him, which is great, but as well as trying to prove what I’m capable of in the same car as Lewis, and this is a big motivation for me.”

