Nico Rosberg says Ferrari’s strategy and its communication remain the team’s “Achilles heel” after Charles Leclerc finished fourth at the Spanish Grand Prix despite leading the most laps.

Ferrari scored just 12 points at the Madring’s debut Grand Prix after Leclerc secured fourth place, while brake failure early in the race forced Lewis Hamilton to retire his SF-26.

Nico Rosberg says Ferrari’s strategy and communication remain weaknesses

Hamilton and Leclerc lined up fourth and fifth on the Madring grid after a closely contested qualifying session in which the top five were separated by less than two-tenths of a second.

Hamilton’s challenge was over almost before it began when he suffered brake issues and limped back to the pits to retire his SF-26, “barely” able to stop the car.

A Virtual Safety Car on Lap 15 saw Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen, who were running second and third, head into the pits before the race leader Lando Norris came in a lap later.

That elevated Leclerc, who had started on the hard Pirelli tyres, into the lead. Leclerc led from Lap 16 to Lap 50.

Leclerc, though, wasn’t sure what Ferrari’s plan was.

As he approached Lap 40 on his first set of tyres, Leclerc asked his race engineer Bryan Bozzi about his race “situation”. He was told that if he pitted at that moment, he would drop behind Norris.

Ferrari, he was told, was instead keeping a Safety Car gap to the McLaren driver.

But as the laps counted down without a Safety Car, Leclerc was called into the pits to swap his hard tyres for a set of softs with seven laps remaining.

He finished in fourth place, 24 seconds behind Norris, who was in the final podium position.

Rosberg believes Ferrari’s strategists – not for the first time – got it wrong.

“Isn’t it the case that Ferrari always has messy weekends?” the 2016 F1 world champion told Sky’s F1 Show podcast.

“It’s just the Achilles heel is still in the strategy area, communications area, that’s always been a weakness and still is a weakness of theirs now.

“The pace of the car is damn close to being able to challenge consistently for race wins, and even this weekend, Lewis would have been a comfortable second position in the race on Sunday.

“He would have finished second after Max had to let him through. So he would have definitely finished second place behind Kimi, quite easily.

“So I think they are very close, they are just not putting it together properly and they need to somehow make progress on that. That’s the main problem they are facing.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur believes Leclerc had the pace to win the Grand Prix, but explained that Ferrari kept him out for the long first stint because track position was vital at a race that saw fewer overtakes than the Monaco GP.

“When you see the pace of Charles,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Madrid, “you can imagine that we have the pace to fight with everybody.

“It was more a matter of track position.

“Honesty I think it was mega difficult to overtake but more focus on my car so I don’t know who overtakes during the race.

“In this situation, it’s just about track position.”

He does, however, accept that Ferrari needs to improve its qualifying performances to give the drivers the best possible chance in the race.

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“We’ll have a look at quali,” he said. “It’s true that if you have a look on the fourth stint in quali, that one time is Max, one time is Norris, one time is Kimi, one time is Lewis.

“But we need to improve. We need to improve because I think when you have a look on the pace during the race, that the pace is there.

“I mean that for sure we need to do a better job in quali.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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