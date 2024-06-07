Charles Leclerc subject of strange FIA summons after rain hits Canadian GP track

Charles Leclerc faces a trip to the stewards regarding a potential infringement over use of the intermediate tyres at the Canadian GP.

Changeable weather was a feature of Friday practice in Montreal, the FP2 session beginning with a greasy track which blurred the line between intermediate and dry tyres.

Did Charles Leclerc go too soon with inters?

Leclerc had the inters fitted for his first foray onto the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve of the session, though Ferrari potentially sent him out before the track was declared wet, which is needed to permit the use of wet tyres.

The stewards therefore summoned Leclerc to speak with them after the session over a very uncommon possible infringement.

More to follow…

