Charles Leclerc reportedly knew in advance that Lewis Hamilton was in talks with Ferrari, a deal which while carrying the potential for fireworks, reportedly did not produce any.

For years a story of ‘what if?’, now Hamilton to Ferrari is for real, a deal agreed between team and driver which will see Hamilton swap Mercedes for Ferrari in time for the F1 2025 campaign.

Hamilton has spent the past two seasons at Mercedes alongside George Russell, regarded as one of the brightest prospects on the F1 grid, and now he will partner another potential star of the future at Ferrari in the form of Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc ‘welcoming’ of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Hamilton to Ferrari came as a complete surprise to his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, but not for Leclerc, who Formu1a.uno report was aware that Ferrari were in talks with Hamilton to replace Carlos Sainz from 2025.

Leclerc recently signed a new Ferrari deal to continue with the team beyond F1 2024, the Monegasque and Ferrari Driver Academy graduate having for a long time been regarded as their jewel in the crown and great hope to restore title-winning days.

That status risks being upstaged by Hamilton’s arrival, but Leclerc reportedly did not look to fight back against it, rather it was ‘welcomed’, with Leclerc described as being ‘very happy’.

Leclerc is said to be relishing the upcoming challenge of testing himself against the most successful Formula 1 driver of all-time in Hamilton.

Formu1a.uno claim that the deals for both Leclerc and Hamilton will expire at the end of 2026, the first season of the new F1 chassis and engine regulations, though Leclerc has a two-year extension option on the table.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: Right decision or wrong timing? Our verdict on F1’s historic move

F1 2025 grid predictions after Lewis Hamilton’s incredible move to Ferrari

Recently, a press conference clip involving Hamilton and Leclerc resurfaced, made far more pertinent now considering Leclerc acknowledged Hamilton when asked what he looks for in a team-mate.

Hamilton had just been asked about the prospect of a Ferrari move ahead of signing his Mercedes contract extension, leading to Leclerc being asked what he likes to see in a team-mate.

Leclerc smiled, looked across the sofa and said: “Hello, Lewis!”

Now, Leclerc’s opportunity to experience being team-mate to Hamilton is coming.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton arrival means it is sink or swim time for Charles Leclerc