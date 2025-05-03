Charles Leclerc faces further punishment after Miami GP sprint crash

Charles Leclerc’s Saturday could get even worse after he was summoned to the stewards for allegedly driving an unsafe vehicle.

The Monegasque lost control of his Ferrari on the way to the grid but despite colliding with the wall, he continued for a significant distance before pulling over.

Charles Leclerc summoned to the stewards for sprint crash

Even with debris peeling off his car, Leclerc continued along the Miami track before eventually coming to a halt and exiting the car.

The damage was enough to see Leclerc out of the sprint race before it had even begun and giving his mechanics a race to rebuild it ahead of quali.

While they do that, Leclerc and a team representative will meet with the stewards over an alleged breaking of Article 26.10 of the FIA Formula Sporting Regulations.

That particular law says:

“Any driver whose car has significant and obvious damage to a structural component which results in it being in a condition presenting an immediate risk of endangering the driver or others, or whose car has a significant failure or fault which means it cannot reasonably return to the pit lane without unnecessarily impeding another competitor or otherwise hindering the Competition must leave the track as soon as it is safe to do so.

“At the sole discretion of the Race Director, should a car be deemed to have such significant and obvious damage to a structural component, or such significant failure or fault, the Competitor may be instructed that the car must leave the track as soon as it is safe to do so.”

