Coming up short in the Constructors’ Championship, an emotional Charles Leclerc apologised for not being able to win it for Carlos Sainz in his final season as a Ferrari driver.

Leclerc and Sainz went into the F1 2024 championship knowing that the season would be the Spaniard’s fourth and final campaign in red, having been dropped to make room for seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc: I’m sorry today wasn’t enough

In a season in which four teams won Grands Prix and all but McLaren fumbled at least one in-season upgrade, Ferrari won five races and entered the season finale in Abu Dhabi in contention for the Constructors’ Championship title.

Trailing McLaren by 21 points, the Woking team not only had the advantage in the standings but then also grabbed in on the track when Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row of the grid ahead of Sainz, while Leclerc was P19 due to an engine penalty and a track limits violation in qualifying.

An epic opening lap from the Monegasque driver saw him shoot up to eighth place before working his way into the top three behind Sainz. Alas, while Ferrari did secure a double podium, Norris’ victory was enough to ensure McLaren won their first teams’ title since 1998.

An emotional Leclerc apologised to Sainz and Ferrari on his cooldown lap.

“It hurts a lot,” the 27-year-old said in a voice thick with emotion. “I really wish we could have won also for the last season with Carlos.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with him and I wish him the best and thank you again for everything. I’m sorry today wasn’t enough.”

Leclerc backs Sainz to be ‘valuable’ to Williams

While Leclerc continues with Ferrari next season alongside Hamilton, Sainz is moving from the front of the grid to the back as he’s signed with Williams.

Asked in the post-race press conference if he understands that a ‘good driver is out of the top teams of Formula 1’, Leclerc replied: “I can tell you, Carlos is so incredibly talented. He’s helped me to improve in so many areas, his work ethic, his talent, just everything he brings. The discipline he has, he’s been just such an incredible team-mate.

“And I think if today, I will repeat myself, but if today we have done such a step forward in a year and in these four years, it’s a big thanks to Carlos. He’s just been extremely quick.

“In Formula 1, some things you don’t really have explanations for. There’s also luck that is involved to be at the right place at the right time and Carlos definitely deserves to be in a top team. But I’m sure that it’s just a matter of time before he comes back and joins us to fight for wins.

“He will give so much to Williams, the way he’s so sensitive to every small change and every small feeling there is in the car. I’m pretty sure that already tomorrow they will have a lot of valuable feedback that will help them for next year.

“But yeah, I’ll definitely miss the fights. We’ve had our moments on track, but that’s only because we were fighting so close together and because he’s been pushing me all the way. And it’s been an absolute pleasure.

“And of course, in some moments, in the actual moment, in the present moment, there’s frustration. But I’m sure that, and actually already now, I’m looking back at those moments. with a lot of positive memories.

“I wouldn’t be the driver I am today without him as my team-mate in the last four years. So yeah, it’s been a really big pleasure and four years that I will be looking back in the most positive way. And I wish him the best.

“But as I said, I have no doubts that he will be back at the top of the grid, whether it’s with Williams by his input or with someone else. But he deserves that. I think everybody knows that. And it’s just a matter of time before he comes back.”

