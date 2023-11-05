Ferrari disaster as Charles Leclerc crashes out on Brazilian GP formation lap

Charles Leclerc was left asking why he is “so unlucky” after a hydraulics failure sent him into the barriers on the Brazilian Grand Prix formation lap.

Leclerc would have been harbouring podium hopes going into the race, but as it turned out, he would not even get the chance to take the race start.

As Leclerc made his way around the Interlagos circuit, ahead of slotting into the P2 grid slot, instead the Ferrari driver found himself spinning into the tyre barriers at Turn 7.

Pre-race hydraulics failure cuts down Charles Leclerc

Initially unclear what had caused the shunt, a disconsolate Leclerc soon came over the radio to reveal that he had lost the hydraulics.

“Noooooo……I lost the hydraulics. Why the f*ck am I so unlucky. Why the f*ck am I so unlucky!” Leclerc vented.

While the marshals quickly cleared that stricken Ferrari, allowing the race to start as planned, the Safety Car was out on lap 1 and then the red flags, Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon colliding at Turn 1, eliminating both drivers and leaving Oscar Piastri with a broken rear wing, Daniel Ricciardo also suffering damage to his AlphaTauri.

With repairs to the tyre barriers required, the red flags neutralised the race.

Speaking to Sky F1 about the incident, Leclerc detailed the series of warning signs that led to him spinning out, the Ferrari driver though guarding the cause.

Asked at which point he realised there was a problem, Leclerc replied: “When I lost the steering wheel and I went straight basically because I had no hydraulic anymore.

“I don’t think it’s a hydraulic problem. I mean, I know what it is. I can’t go too much into detail.

“Then there was an engine thing that made me lock the rear wheels and obviously I spun and hit the wall. I couldn’t do anything.”

Asked if it was the same hydraulics issue which team-mate Carlos Sainz suffered with in Mexican Grand Prix practice, Leclerc responded: “I haven’t gone into details with the guys, but what they’ve seen is completely different.

“It’s not what happened to Carlos.”

Leclerc last tasted Formula 1 victory back at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.