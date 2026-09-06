Italian Grand Prix red flag as Charles Leclerc crashes out

The Italian Grand Prix has been red-flagged following an accident for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari SF-26 on acceleration from the Parabolica corner before spinning off the circuit and striking the tyre barrier.

Charles Leclerc crashes out of Italian Grand Prix

The incident occurred on the second lap of the race, with Leclerc climbing out of the wreckage without assistance.

Leclerc was defending at the time of the incident from McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who launched an overtake at the inside of Parabolica.

Leclerc managed to stay ahead of the McLaren on the outside of the corner, but lost control on exit before spearing into the barrier.

The race has been suspended with repairs to tyre barriers ongoing.

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Leclerc’s early exit came after an entertaining battle with Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap.

Hamilton tried to force his way past Leclerc on the inside at the first chicane, with the Ferraris running side-by-side through the corner.

Leclerc understeered wide on the exit of the chicane, with Hamilton losing a number of places after being forced to take to the gravel.

Mercedes driver George Russell leads the Italian Grand Prix ahead of the restart having passed the polesitting Alpine of Pierre Gasly in the early exchanges.

Max Verstappen sits third, with Gasly’s Alpine teammate Franco Colapinto in fourth.

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