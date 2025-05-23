Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll will be heading to the stewards’ room after the Ferrari driver crashed into the back of the Aston during FP1.

Stroll was seemingly unaware of Leclerc’s presence as he pulled back into the fast lane, giving Leclerc no time to react as they collided into Turn 6.

Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll crash in Monaco FP1 incident

Having already gone off, Leclerc was looking to get some more laps in but his session took a turn for the worst when he hit the back of Stroll, destroying the front wing of his Ferrari.

Leclerc was able to get his car back to the pits but did so with half of his front wing stuck underneath him, potentially causing damage to the floor of his SF-25.

The incident brought out the red flag and radio messages revealed that Stroll was told about Leclerc but the Canadian said he did not hear race engineer Gary Gannon.

The stewards quickly announced the incident would be investigated after the session but of the two drivers, it was Stroll who seemed to come off the worst with Leclerc able to get back going shortly after the restart.

The Canadian meanwhile was out of the car and back in the Aston garage as the mechanics got to work.

Aston said: “Lance’s FP1 session ends early due to rear suspension damage and a gearbox change following the contact with Charles Leclerc.”

More to come