Charles Leclerc teases exciting Lewis Hamilton ‘collaboration’ outside of F1

Charles Leclerc has vowed to approach Lewis Hamilton about a potential music collaboration when the pair become team-mates at Ferrari in F1 2025.

A keen pianist, Leclerc took the F1 world by surprise earlier this month when he released an EP in collaboration with French artist Sofiane Pamart.

Leclerc’s announcement came exactly two weeks after Hamilton confirmed that he will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024, having agreed a multi-year contract to join Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to work on music project?

With Hamilton also known to dabble in music in his spare time, Leclerc was asked by F1 TV about teaming up with the seven-time World Champion away from the race track next year.

And the 26-year-old did not close the door on a potential project with his 2025 team-mate, responding: “I’m not sure, to be honest.

“I don’t know. I haven’t spoken about music too much with Lewis yet. We discussed it last year and he was telling me that he loves music.

“I don’t know. I’ll speak with him from next year onwards about a potential collaboration.”

Asked how his new EP came to fruition, he said: “Very, very quickly actually.

“The winter break is very, very long for us. I’ve done a lot of training, a lot of days at the factory in Maranello and I had a one-and-a-half days free during that off time and I went to Paris to see him – he’s a good friend of mine.

“We sat down and we were initially going to do one song and in the end we came up with four songs. It was a very good experience. I love it.

“I’ve always loved music and and now I’ve always been quite limited obviously with my technique at the piano, but I’m a very creative person and this time all my creativity could work as I had an amazing pianist with me in Sofiane.

“It was a very good moment and these are the kinds of moments that helps me disconnect from racing, which is needed sometimes.”

A Hamilton release would see him become the first F1 World Champion to threaten the music charts since Jacques Villeneuve, who released the dual-language, acoustic-rock album Private Paradise in 2007.

The record – which featured a tribute song to his late father Gilles, the former Ferrari driver killed in a crash at Zolder in 1982 – debuted at number 48 in the Quebec pop charts.

