Charles Leclerc reveals Lewis Hamilton influence at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has revealed the extent to which he continues to learn from Lewis Hamilton, admitting he has more notes than ever since his Ferrari teammate joined the team.

Leclerc also admitted that the 2026 F1 regulations are forcing drivers into some completely unfamiliar situations. However, the Monegasque feels this is important in becoming a more well-rounded competitor.

Charles Leclerc learning from Lewis Hamilton data

This season marks the second as Ferrari teammates for Leclerc and Hamilton. There has been far less to separate the drivers this time around, after a challenging maiden campaign in Ferrari red for Hamilton.

Both drivers boast an F1 2026 win apiece while Hamilton has an eight-point edge in the Drivers’ Championship.

A leading theory is that the new regulations for 2026 have provided an important reset for the seven-time world champion.

Quizzed on the driving style required, and whether he and Hamilton have pushed each other to higher levels, Leclerc admitted that drivers are encountering career-first situations with these machines.

What remains the same is that Leclerc is picking up plenty of lines for his notebook by studying his teammate’s data.

“Yeah, for the driving style, for sure. These cars are making us do things that we’ve never done before in our career,” said Leclerc.

“I think for the versatility of the driver, this is always a good thing because in a career you’ve got to drive different cars in order to kind of add tools to your driving and being able to manage every situation.

“And this year, particularly more than any other years, we are driving in ways that are very strange. Sometimes it’s not something that I particularly enjoy, but I think as a driver, it will be beneficial in the long term.

“And with Lewis, 100 per cent I think, to push each other every weekend, I mean, there are some weekends where he’s just incredibly quick, and I learn a huge amount.

“When I’m doing a good job, I still learn a huge amount from Lewis in just looking at the data and trying to understand the way he works and the way he just dealt with the car, because he’s incredibly good at it.

“There’s always something to take after each weekend. I’ve got my notebook with a lot of notes and probably more notes than ever since Lewis joined the team.”

Ferrari sits a comfortable second in the F1 2026 Constructors’ standings, 119 points up the road from Red Bull and McLaren.

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