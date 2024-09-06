Charles Leclerc’s Monaco curse returns with Ferrari fender bender

Charles Leclerc was spotted striking the back of another car while out driving his Ferrari road car in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

Fresh from his Italian Grand Prix victory at Monza last weekend, Charles Leclerc was spotted smacking his Ferrari Purosangue into another person’s car at the Monaco hairpin on Thursday.

Charles Leclerc involved in Monaco fender bender

A TikTok user CameronCamasi posted a short video clip on the social media platform on Thursday, having spotted Charles Leclerc out driving his Ferrari Purosangue in Monte Carlo.

Leclerc drove the $400,000 car to Monza last weekend, with the four-door SUV proving a good luck charm for the Monegasque driver as he employed a one-stop strategy to win the race.

The Purosangue features a 715bhp 6.5-litre V12 engine, clocking 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds.

But the immense power and size of the machine appeared to catch Leclerc out as he drove in Monaco traffic on Thursday as he was spotted just tapping the back of another car at the Monaco hairpin.

Creeping around the hairpin in the opposite direction to the F1 track, Leclerc struck the back of the car in front of him with the video showing him and his passenger realising what had happened as the F1 driver leaned forward in his seat to assess the situation.

While the video features a loud crunching noise, neither Leclerc nor the driver of the van in front is shown climbing out to inspect the damage, with Leclerc continuing on his way up the hill after raising his hand in apology.

Leclerc took delivery of the Purosangue in April, after purchasing from a local Ferrari dealership in his hometown. Finished in Argento Nurburgring, the car appeared largely undamaged from the tap against the other car.

While Leclerc’s infamous Monaco curse has largely abated to the point of being banished as he dominated this year’s F1 Grand Prix on the streets, his hometown hasn’t always been kind to him during his racing career.

Some of the lowest points of his Monaco outings include retiring before the race even started in 2021, having taken pole position, due to damage to his driveshaft from a crash at the end of qualifying the day before.

A bungled strategy in 2022 saw Leclerc finish fourth after starting on pole position while, just the week before, Leclerc had crashed a classic Niki Lauda 1974 Ferrari 312 B3 in the Monaco Historic Grand Prix.

