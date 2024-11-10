Charles Leclerc has added a custom Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale to his personal collection, with photos and video emerging of his new car on social media.

The Scuderia driver has several Ferrari models in his personal garage already, and is already known to have owned the standard SF90 Stradale model, but the ‘XX’ edition has now been picked up by the Monégasque driver in its own one-of-a-kind colours.

Charles Leclerc adds personalised Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale to custom collection

Leclerc is known to have driven multiple road-going models of the brand he represents over time, with the SF90 XX Stradale – the first road-legal version of any car of Ferrari’s track-based ‘XX’ programme – having been picked up by the 27-year-old.

Just 799 models of the SF90 XX Stradale are to be produced, with a total of 1,016 horsepower available through a combination of a 4-litre V8 combustion engine and a 171 kilowatt electric motor.

This model will be one of a kind, however, following in the footsteps of Leclerc’s Ferrari 488 Pista Spider – which earned a cult following on social media for its personalised touches.

A matte black finish was complemented by the red and white colours of the flag of Monaco represented in a stripe along the middle of the car, added to with white ’16’ decals, to represent Leclerc’s F1 race number.

Recent footage on social media has shown Leclerc picking up his SF90 XX Stradale, which comes in his personalised colour scheme.

He has replicated this on other cars, too, including on a recent design of a Ferrari Daytona SP3 – with the man himself offering insight into why he chose these details in a video on Ferrari’s official YouTube channel, having worked on the finer parts of the model himself with the brand’s Tailor Made team.

“I chose the black colour just because it’s one of my favourite colours,” he explained when discussing his Daytona SP3 in September, “and actually, one of my helmets in Ferrari was matte black together with the Monaco flag in the middle of it – and I’ve just done exactly the same on this car.

“So matte black for the car, together with the Monaco flag that goes from all the way from the front to the back of the car, and the small red line in order to outline some of the carbon fibre parts of the car that I really liked.

“I think it gave an aggressive look to the car, the red caliper as well, and obviously the big Ferrari logo painted to the car. It looks incredible, and it has such a history that it was obvious for me to put it a bit bigger on this beautiful car.

“I also added my 16 logo – it’s obviously my race number, and I had to put it on my car, and on such a beast.”

