Charles Leclerc takes new MGU-K and gearbox at Miami GP

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has taken a second new MGU-K of the season, plus a new gearbox, though unlike in Jeddah there will be no grid drop this time.

Leclerc was actually the first driver to trigger a grid drop in F1 2023 when he was demoted 10 places on the grid in Jeddah, only the second round of the campaign, after exceeding his limit of two control electronics for the season.

Fortunately though for the Ferrari racer, fresh power unit component changes in Miami will not be costing him any positions on the grid this time.

It was revealed on Friday that Leclerc has taken a new MGU-K at the Miami GP, one of four permitted new components for the campaign as confirmed by the FIA.

In addition to that, Ferrari have also fitted Leclerc’s SF-23 with a new gearbox, the FIA once more confirming this to be one of four permitted new examples.

And it is not only Ferrari which has been making the component changes at the Miami International Autodrome.

Alpine have gone to town on the Renault power unit in Esteban Ocon’s car, introducing a new Internal Combustion Engine, Turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K and Exhaust.

Once more all of these components fall within Ocon’s allowance, therefore no grid penalties have been incurred.

Over at McLaren meanwhile, Lando Norris has also taken a new Exhaust, while team-mate Oscar Piastri has a fresh Energy Store and Control Electronics.

There have also been reports, but as of yet no confirmation, that Haas are preparing a gearbox change on Nico Hulkenberg’s VF-23 following his session-ending FP1 shunt.

It was a session topped by the Mercedes pair, George Russell going two-tenths clear of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, while Leclerc slotted into P3 as Max Verstappen was shuffled down to P4 following the late flurry of laps, having led the way for much of the opening practice session.