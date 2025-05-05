Hot off the heels of an action-packed Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari feature prominently in the headlines.

It was a frustrating Sunday for Ferrari in Miami, not only due to a lack of pace, but also over team orders, with Leclerc having made his stance on Hamilton crystal clear, while Hamilton has addressed the array of tense exchanges with his race engineer. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton not in Charles Leclerc’s bad books

Ferrari ordered a pair of driver swaps in Miami, Hamilton moved ahead of Leclerc and demoted back again, as the Ferrari duo tried to reel in Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, a mission which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

But, with both Ferrari drivers cutting frustrated figures after the race, Leclerc explained that none of that was being directed towards Hamilton after the Ferrari team orders became a key talking point of the Miami Grand Prix.

Read more – Leclerc makes feelings clear on Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari Miami GP team orders

Lewis Hamilton being ‘sarcastic’ on Ferrari radio

Quipping that Ferrari take a “tea break” among a series of blunt messages, one could be forgiven for thinking Hamilton was being deadly serious, and brutal in communication with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami during the Miami Grand Prix.

But, Hamilton has since clarified that he was not angry with Adami, and added that some of the messages were “sarcasm”, as he revealed that he received a visit from Ferrari principal Fred Vasseur.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton sets record straight after ‘tea break’ tempers flare with Ferrari

New evidence emerges in Verstappen v Norris incident

The front row in Miami was formed of polesitter Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, but as Verstappen locked up into Turn 1, Norris went from taking a shot at the lead to the run-off and returning P6.

Norris felt Verstappen had forced him off, the stewards did not agree, but Anthony Davidson has done some deeper analysis and understands why Norris felt his rival’s antics were a “bit dirty”.

Read more – New evidence emerges in controversial Verstappen v Norris Miami incident

FIA rule on Red Bull’s protest over George Russell

Both McLaren drivers – Oscar Piastri and Norris – ultimately made their way past Verstappen and dominated from there, with the timing of a Virtual Safety Car helping George Russell get his Mercedes ahead of Verstappen and onto the podium.

Red Bull would protest after the race, on the grounds of Russell allegedly failing to slow under yellow flags, but the FIA stewards threw the protest out.

Read more – FIA rule on Red Bull’s protest with Russell Miami GP podium under threat

Audi F1 announce new engine chief

Gearing up for their arrival in F1 2026 via a takeover of Sauber, Audi F1 has made a further key change to its senior staff as former chief executive Adam Baker departs the project.

Audi has appointed Christian Foyer in his place to take over the engine project in the role of chief operating officer, as Stefan Dreyer continues to lead the development of the power unit as chief technical officer. The changes also mean Mattia Binotto’s schedule will grow busier.

Read more – Audi F1 engine chief exits in latest tweaks to management structure