Already not where they wanted to be running at the Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari team orders impacting Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc did little to improve the mood.

However, Leclerc has made it clear that he has “no bad feelings” towards Hamilton after the Miami Grand Prix, the Ferrari drivers swapped around twice without success on the way to a P7 finish for Leclerc and Hamilton P8.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc cool, but how do Ferrari bounce back?

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Ferrari split strategies for the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton starting on the hard tyre, and Leclerc on mediums.

But after the sole round of pit stops were complete, Hamilton came up behind Leclerc on theoretically the faster tyre, but was left frustrated when Ferrari told him to hold position.

Hamilton continued to argue his case and Ferrari did a U-turn, ordering Leclerc to yield, but with Hamilton unable to ditch his team-mate, then Leclerc felt like he was being held up, and asked to be let back through by Hamilton, which ultimately happened.

Leclerc crossed the line 1.5 seconds behind the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli in P7, as Hamilton narrowly held on to P8 under late pressure from Carlos Sainz in the Williams, which included being speared by Sainz at Turn 17 on the last lap.

But, while Leclerc is frustrated over a lack of pace in the Ferrari – McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes having been quicker in Miami – he made it clear than none of that frustration was directed towards Hamilton.

Asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, whether he considered letting Hamilton through before Ferrari asked, Leclerc replied: “I mean, not really, because I knew Lewis was on a medium, so if anything, he would struggle a bit more to go to the end than me, so we had to take care of tyres.

“But I understand as well that he wanted to try and do something different. So I appreciate that. I mean, I would have done the same thing if I was him, and trying to be a bit more aggressive with the medium tyres.

“There’s no bad feelings with Lewis. Not at all. I understand that he wants to try and optimise as much as I want to try and optimise the car potential. The car potential is just this, which is frustrating.”

Asked if he had the chance to speak with Hamilton after the race, Leclerc confirmed: “No, no.

“We saw each other quickly, but he went to get changed, I think, and I came here, so we don’t have enough time to really speak.”

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc head-to-head

The frustration of the Ferrari drivers played out over team radio at times during the race, that especially true for Hamilton.

And Leclerc agreed with the suggestion that this is a consequence from the lack of performance.

He added: “There’s the frustration already that I was fighting for P8 at the time, and I was not making any gains, so there’s a frustration of that, and then all the rest, and it all adds up.

“So, the radio doesn’t always… In this case, probably… But the radio is not always the real picture.”

Ferrari sit P4 in the Constructors’ Championship standings, already 152 points behind leaders McLaren.

