Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, and Daniel Ricciardo are off to see the stewards after final practice at Monza ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

An incident during the third practice at Monza has earned the attention of the stewards, with Leclerc, Piastri, and Ricciardo all being called up to explain their part in the matter.

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc stumble over each other

During the third practice session, Piastri came across Leclerc as the McLaren driver was on a push lap and clearly felt he had been baulked by the Ferrari.

With Leclerc pulling aside out of the first chicane to allow Piastri past, he put up a hand in apology as Piastri moved over on him to crowd the Ferrari as Leclerc took to team radio to say “I thought he was further away, my bad”.

Moments later, Piastri slowed coming out of the second Lesmo in a bid to allow Leclerc past him.

However, Piastri’s fade over to the right of the track came just as the Monegasque had committed to passing him on the right, resulting in the gap narrowing rapidly for Leclerc, who ended up putting wheels on the grass as the duo slowed in realisation of what was unfolding.

Leclerc radioed in to say “I nearly shunted with Oscar.”

Directly behind the duo was VCARB’s Daniel Ricciardo, who also had to slam on the brakes to slow up behind the blockage of Piastri and Leclerc, with the other Australian saying “Gosh!” before being informed of Piastri’s previous incident with Leclerc.

“Yeah, that was a mess,” Ricciardo replied.

The stewards are eager to get to the bottom of what happened and have summoned all three drivers to explain what happened through their eyes, with the summons coming before qualifying.

Punishments could include a grid drop, which would be particularly damaging for Leclerc as the Monegasque aims to bring some glory for Ferrari at its home race.

Separately, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez have been summoned for a failure to follow the race director’s event notes regarding the use of the escape road at Turn 4, having gone off, separately, into the escape area towards the end of the session.

Williams rookie Franco Colapinto has also been summoned for a practice start infringement at the very end of the session.

