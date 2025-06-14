Charles Leclerc owns up to ‘very stupid crash’ at Canadian GP

Charles Leclerc’s Friday in Montreal came to an unceremonious end after just three laps when a lock-up ended in a broken chassis.

Speaking to media after FP2 — a session he did not contest — Leclerc admitted that it was a “very stupid” crash, but that there’s still some hope for qualifying.

Charles Leclerc rues “very stupid crash” in Canada

Charles Leclerc has owned up to what he deemed a “very stupid crash” just three laps into the first practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix.

A quarter of the session had passed by when Leclerc collided with the the wall in Turn 4. He had locked up his Ferrari SF-25 heading into the turn and attempted to drive through the grass to rejoin the track rather than take the escape road.

Unfortunately, he misjudged the movement and ended up hitting the wall.

The front left tyre bounced up into the chassis, damaging the survival cell. A Ferrari spokesperson confirmed that the SF-25’s cell would need to be replaced, and that Leclerc would rejoin the rest of the field for FP3.

Leclerc had been sitting at the top of the charts at the time of his crash, with a time of 1:13.885. Despite only turning a handful of laps, he nevertheless ended the session 10th on the timing charts.

More from the Canadian Grand Prix:

👉 Hamilton podium? Verstappen gets banned? Bold predictions for Canadian GP

👉Eight iconic F1 moments from the Canadian Grand Prix

Speaking to F1TV after the FP2 session in which he did not run, Leclerc was clearly still miffed at his FP1 blunder.

“First of all, I feel sorry for the whole team, because obviously, that’s never something you want,” he said.

“It was a very stupid crash. I had a lock up. I thought I will make the corner anyway. I knew I would go in the grass, but I thought that was enough to not touch the wall.

“Unfortunately, when I then ended up in the grass, I understood that there was no room anymore.”

Though it wasn’t a big collision with the wall, Leclerc’s crash nevertheless caused a significant amount of damage.

“It’s just a misjudgment, but a misjudgment that cost a lot, because then the way the wheel has touched the chassis, [it] basically cracked the chassis, and we cannot use two chassis on the same day, so that meant basically the whole day not in the car,” he explained.

“That hurts, because obviously cost us quite a few laps around today.

“But the very positive thing is that I felt very confident with the car. I think we were very competitive at that time, for whatever is worth, because obviously, it was only the third lap of the day.

“But yeah, that doesn’t hurt my confidence, and I’m sure that it won’t hurt my weekend at all.”

That will mean FP3 on Saturday morning will be all-critical for Leclerc, who will be turning his first consistent laps of the weekend before ducking into qualifying for the race. But his confidence — at least as far as his own recovery is concerned — is high.

“I’m sure I’ll be up to speed in qualifying,” he said.

“How competitive will be we will be is another matter, and then we’ll have to see, but I’m sure that, personally, I’ll be 100%.”

Read next: Fred Vasseur blasts ‘disrespectful’ media amid Ferrari exit rumours