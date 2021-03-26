Charles Leclerc says that he’s planning to do a better job at picking his on-track fights this season than he did in 2020.

To compensate for having a poor car last year, the Monegasque drove aggressively and to the limit throughout most races.

While he did pick up some excellent results, it was a strategy that occasionally hindered rather than helped him, such as when he retired after hitting Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen at the start in Bahrain.

Given that, he intends to be a little more conservative at times in his third year driving for the Italian team.

“Let’s wait and see where we are again, because I think there are positive signs already from the test and then we’ll see for sure from Saturday onwards, but I think I will probably choose my fights a little bit better,” he told reporters in Bahrain.

“Last year, if you take here by example, I was fighting with a Red Bull, which wouldn’t have been possible to keep behind for the rest of the race. So that was a bit silly to have a crash at that point of the race for these type of positions that I wouldn’t have been able to keep anyway.

“But on many other occasions it helped us to achieve better results. I will choose my fights better, but if I have to be aggressive at one point to get better results, I will do it.”

Lights out and away we go! 🚦 George Russell leads the Grand Prix! Verstappen AND Leclerc are out 💥 📺 Live on Sky Sports F1

📱 Live on the App and Sky Go

💻 Live Blog: https://t.co/CkqLNAZAQx#SkyF1 | #F1 | #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/wNvmfO7YZC — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 6, 2020

New subscribers to F1 TV Pro can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free with a seven-day trial. Sign up here!

The 2021 campaign is starting in the same place as where he made that error, hitting Perez and taking out himself and Verstappen, last year.

He admits that it was caused by him trying too hard, and is keen to cut out those kind of mistakes regardless of how fast his car is.

“It was definitely a difficult moment for the team and just I was extremely motivated to do something special, and that motivation sometimes translated in crashes onto the track, which was not great,” he added.

“As I’ve done in the past with my mistakes, I always try to understand why I’ve done them and try to not do them again.

“I will still be as motivated to try and do great results and we will have to see where we are at exactly to adapt my aggressiveness on track. But of course, I will try not to reproduce these types of mistakes.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page