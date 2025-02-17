Charles Leclerc has released two new pieces of music, adding to his burgeoning side project away from Formula 1.

Leclerc now has nine of his own piano compositions out for the world to listen to, having released his first two years ago.

Charles Leclerc releases ‘MC24’ and ‘SIN24’

Leclerc first released two of his original piano compositions in 2023, entitled ‘AUS23’ and ‘MIA23’, relating to the points in time after the Grands Prix after which he wrote them, before releasing another, ‘MON23’, after the Monaco Grand Prix that year.

He later released a four-track EP in 2024 called ‘Dreamers’, in collaboration with French pianist Sofiane Pamart.

These pieces mark his first 2025 releases, with ‘MC’ and ‘SIN’ likely to relate to Mexico City and Singapore, though he has not confirmed this himself.

Singapore marked a difficult weekend on track for the Ferrari driver, starting ninth on the grid and working his way up to sixth, while Mexico City saw him finish on the podium, with team-mate Carlos Sainz taking victory.

made some new music… MC24 & SIN24 out now 🙂 enjoy 🩵 https://t.co/5rNFFIQz61 pic.twitter.com/WxwCHlmX7n — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) February 17, 2025

Leclerc’s music has already been streamed more than 50 million times on Spotify alone, with these two new compositions set to add to that total.

He admitted that, before his emotional home win around the streets of Monaco back in May, he had listened to his own compositions in order to calm him down before the race.

When asked what kind of music he listens to before a race, he told reporters in Baku: “I like instrumental motivational music, that gives me a lot of energy before getting into the car.

“But if I am too tense, which doesn’t happen very often, but it did on a few occasions – like Monaco, maybe before the start this year, there it’s more calming music, and it’s very, very calm, just to release the tension a little bit, but otherwise instrumental, motivational music.”

Asked if he ever listened to anything he had written before a race, he replied: “Before Monaco, I did, because that’s a lot more calming than the other type of songs I normally listen to.”

