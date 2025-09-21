Charles Leclerc said that “maybe those rules were not respected” after Lewis Hamilton failed to execute a swap of positions at the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

However, with Ferrari finishing towards the tail end of the points, the team orders breakdown meant very little to Leclerc in Baku. But, if the situation was to arise again with a greater haul of points on the line, Leclerc hopes the outcome would be different.

Charles Leclerc not bothered by Lewis Hamilton team orders breakdown

With Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris in combat over a P5 result, Ferrari moved Hamilton ahead of Leclerc to attack the trio with fresher tyres. Hamilton was unsuccessful, and was asked to give P8 back to Leclerc before the finish line. That did not happen.

Hamilton did slow on the approach to finish, vacated the racing line and looking in his mirrors, having been informed of the order by race engineer Riccardo Adami. But, he was still classified four-tenths ahead of Leclerc.

“I think it was very clear, but I really don’t care for an eighth place at the end,” said Leclerc of the team orders saga.

“I don’t think that this should be the talking point.

“Unfortunately, we have been very slow all weekend, and that’s where we should focus on. P8 or P9, or P9 or P8, is not something that really interests me, so it’s fine.”

He added: “I mean, there are rules that we know we’ve got to work with, and today, maybe those rules were not respected.

“But again, I mean, P8/P9, P9/P8, that’s small.

“Going forward, obviously, if we are fighting for sexier positions, which I hope it will be the case, then I hope that we will work in a different way.

“But on a day like that, honestly, I don’t really mind.”

Baku was a challenging race weekend for Leclerc on a personal note, and for Ferrari overall. Leclerc was left on the back foot after a Q3 crash, while Hamilton was a surprise Q2 casualty. A P8 and P9 result was not the type of recovery arguably expected on race day.

A free weekend awaits before the season resumes in Singapore, where Leclerc hopes the hotter temperature should boost Ferrari.

Asked what he is looking forward to going into the Singapore Grand Prix, Leclerc replied: “Warmer conditions, this for sure.

“I think our car is struggling quite a bit whenever it’s cold, and we have seen that the Mercedes is performing very, very strongly whenever it’s cold.

“They were one of the only cars that could actually make the medium work in Q3, together with Williams, actually, which are both cars very strong in cold conditions.

“We are stronger in hot conditions, which I hope Singapore will give us that.”

