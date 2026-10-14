Untelevised team radio footage from the Singapore Grand Prix has revealed the moment Charles Leclerc asked whether Sergio Perez “is still driving for Red Bull” after failing to obey blue flags.

Leclerc finished second at Marina Bay last weekend as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took victory.

Charles Leclerc team radio emerges after Sergio Perez frustration

It marked Leclerc’s first podium finish since the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on July 14.

Having pressurised Verstappen in the early stages of the race, Leclerc’s challenge faded as he eventually crossed the line 7.3 seconds behind the Red Bull driver.

Leclerc found his progress delayed slightly after a lapped Perez was slow to move over for blue flags in the closing stages.

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The Ferrari began to close in on Perez on Lap 56, with the Cadillac driver alerted to Leclerc’s presence by his race engineer Carlo Pasetti.

Pasetti said: “Car behind is Leclerc, 3.8.”

On Lap 57, Perez was warned about blue flags as he approached Turn 11, the right-hander before the Anderson Bridge section.

Pasetti: “Manage late throttle slips out of corner 11. Blue flags for Leclerc.”

Perez: “[inaudible].”

Pasetti: “OK, let him go.”

Perez held the inside line at the exit of the Turn 13 hairpin, allowing Leclerc to finally go through.

Leclerc could not resist a dig at the Cadillac driver for costing him time to Verstappen, whom Perez partnered at Red Bull for four years between 2021 and 2024.

Leclerc said: “Is Perez still driving for Red Bull?”

Appearing in the post-race press conference in Singapore, Leclerc admitted that he was not fully satisfied with second place.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Happy, but not super happy.

“Second place is a good result, I think, considering the tendency that we’ve had lately where we were lacking just a little bit of pace.

“I feel like, at least particularly in qualifying yesterday, we had strong pace.

“Today in the race, Max had a bit more pace than we did, which was expected, but we were maybe a little bit closer than what we expected as well.

“So it was a cool race. I believed in it [the win] until the very end, but unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough.”

Asked about the start of the race, when Leclerc was pinned to the inside of the track in an aggressive defensive move by Verstappen, he replied: “You don’t have much time to think in those moments.

“I just saw that Max had a bit of a difficult start. I had quite a good start, so I went alongside him.

“Then there wasn’t much space anymore, but I would have done exactly the same.

“And then it’s quite tricky. I was on the left, a little bit behind him, couldn’t see the panels on the right, so you lose a little bit all your references because that’s normally on the right that you have your references to brake.

“I tried to judge it in the best possible way, but Max managed to keep that first place.

“And then there were a few opportunities in the first three laps when Max had the deployment issue, but I always thought that it was a one-off, so I wasn’t really using my battery, which maybe was a mistake.

“And when I was realising that he had no power at the end of the straight, I couldn’t do anything. It was too late for me to use my power.

“But I don’t know if it would have changed much. Maybe, of course, for the first stint it would have helped, but I think eventually they just had too much pace for us.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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