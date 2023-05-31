Charles Leclerc to auction race-worn Monaco Ferrari suit in aid of Emilia-Romagna

Charles Leclerc has announced he will be auctioning off race-worn Ferrari gear from his home race at the weekend, to raise money for the flood-hit Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.

The Ferrari driver wore a special one-off suit for his home event, and Leclerc has partnered with auction house RM Sotheby’s to sell off four different lots to try and raise money for those worst affected by the devastating impact of flooding in northern Italy recently.

The recent Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled at Imola following the weather in the region, which caused fatalities, people being forced to leave their homes and widespread damage to towns and cities in the area.

Ferrari and Formula 1 each announced donations of €1million to local causes, while other drivers and Formula 1 teams have also taken part in different initiatives to try and support those affected.

This will be Leclerc’s contribution, and for the bidder to win any of the Ferrari driver’s race-worn items from the Monaco weekend, they will also be contributing to a worthy cause in the process.

In announcing the news, Leclerc said: “After the tragedy that happened in Italy in Emilia-Romagna with the flooding recently, I decided to sell all my racing kits from my home Grand Prix, so it’s a very special one.

“It was raining, so you can see everything is still a little bit dirty, but together with Sotheby’s, we have organised an auction.

“There will be four lots: the gloves that I wore during the race, the racing shoes that I wore during the race, of course, the racing suit, together with the fireproof underwears and finally, my racing helmet from the race.

“So I hope we can collect as much money as possible in order to help the people in need, thank you for the support and see you soon. Ciao.”

Bidding opens through RM Sotheby’s on Friday 2 June at 10am BST, and closes from 5pm on Tuesday 6 June.