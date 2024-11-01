Charles Leclerc summoned to stewards for swearing in Mexico press conference

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has been summoned to the stewards after Brazilian GP sprint qualifying due to his use of a curse word during the post-Mexico GP press conference.

Leclerc accidentally cursed in an FIA press conference after Mexico. With a recent emphasis on drivers using appropriate language, Leclerc’s summons was sure to happen soon.

Charles Leclerc summoned to stewards for swearing

During the post-race FIA press conference in Mexico City, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc used a particular piece of colorful language to describe how he avoided hitting the wall with his SF-24 in the final moments of the race.

“I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, ‘f**k’,” Leclerc explained.

Almost immediately, the Ferrari driver caught his slip of the tongue, saying, “Oh, sorry! Oh, no. Oh, no, I don’t want to join Max!”

Leclerc is referring to Max Verstappen, who has been sentenced to community service for using a curse word during a press conference earlier this year.

After the press conference, Leclerc also spoke to FIA media delegate Cameron Kelleher about his use of language.

More on FIA stewarding:

👉 Meet the FIA stewards who will enforce rules at the Brazilian GP

👉 The FIA’s hypocritical clampdown on swearing is exactly why the sport will lose Max Verstappen

Leclerc was not immediately summoned to the stewards, prompting Verstappen to lash out at perceived stewarding inconsistencies.

“Apparently it only counts for me,” Verstappen said of the swearing punishments, “because after the race in Mexico, someone was swearing. I didn’t hear anything from it. So, it’s better I don’t swear again.”

That being said, Leclerc’s punishment seems to be coming. The race stewards have summoned Ferrari’s No. 16 driver and a team representative to appear before them at 17:45 local time due to an “alleged breach of Article 12.2.1.k of the International Sporting Code — Language during the Mexico FIA Post Race Press Conference.”

The ultimate punishment has yet to be decided, and we will update as more information arrives.

Read next: Explained: F1’s track limits rules and how the FIA enforces them