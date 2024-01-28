Charles Leclerc’s defiant Tifosi message after signing new Ferrari deal

Charles Leclerc has reiterated his determination to bring success to Ferrari in a message to the team’s loyal fans after signing a new long-term contract.

Ferrari announced on Thursday that Leclerc had committed his future to the team by signing a new deal, having emerged as one of the brightest talents on the grid since arriving at the beginning of 2019.

While the length of his new contract was not specified, Leclerc commented that he will continue to race in red “for several more seasons to come.”

Leclerc has claimed five victories and 23 pole positions in five full seasons at Ferrari so far, but remains without a win since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

In a post on Instagram picturing Leclerc surrounded by the trophies from his five wins to date, the 26-year-old vowed to bring more success to the team in the future.

“We’ll do everything together to get as many of those trophies in the years to come,” Leclerc wrote with an accompanying heart emoji.

With Ferrari providing little detail on the nature of Leclerc’s new contract, a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport shed light on some of the key elements of his revised deal.

The report claimed Leclerc could earn as much as €50million in the final year of his contract in 2029 – by which time he will be 31 – with his salary set to steadily increase season on season.

The contract is also said to contain a clause allowing Leclerc to walk away from Ferrari at the end of 2027 if the team fail to deliver on track.

In the statement confirming his new contract, Leclerc reiterated his desire to be crowned World Champion in Ferrari colours.

He said: “To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Ste. Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars.

“This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years.

“However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race.

“My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, who handed Leclerc his F1 debut at Sauber in 2018, added: “Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the Prancing Horse emblem on his race suit.

“His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration.

“We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race.

“We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals.”

